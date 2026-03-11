Rangers Injury Update: Shesterkin & Fox OUT - What's Next? (2026)

The New York Rangers are facing a challenging season as they deal with the absence of two key players. On Tuesday, the team announced that goaltender Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Adam Fox have been placed on injured reserve and long-term injured reserve, respectively. Shesterkin, the franchise's star player, suffered an apparent leg injury during a game against the Utah Mammoth on Monday, causing him to exit the game midway through the opening period. The 30-year-old was helped off the ice by a trainer and a teammate, and did not put any weight on his left leg. Fox, a Norris Trophy winner, has been struggling with an upper-body injury, missing most of December and returning to action just three games ago. The team is now in a difficult position, ranked second-worst in the Metropolitan Division and facing challenges in the Eastern Conference. With Shesterkin and Fox out, the Rangers' already trying season just got a whole lot tougher. But here's where it gets controversial... Should the team have handled the injuries differently? And this is the part most people miss... The Rangers' struggles highlight the importance of player health and the impact of injuries on team performance. As fans, we can only hope for a speedy recovery for both players and a brighter future for the team. So, what do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the team's handling of these injuries? Share your thoughts in the comments!