Rangers Dominate Aberdeen: Match Highlights & Analysis (2026)

The Scottish Premiership title race just got a whole lot more interesting! Rangers have stormed back into contention, closing the gap on leaders Hearts to a mere three points after a dominant 2-0 victory over Aberdeen. This win, their fifth in a row, sends a clear message: Danny Röhl's side are serious contenders. But here's where it gets controversial... a disallowed goal for Rangers, a penalty decision, and a post-match incident involving a player and a fan all add spice to this thrilling encounter.

Hearts had earlier extended their lead with a narrow win at Dundee, piling the pressure on Rangers. Traveling to Pittodrie, a historically challenging ground for them, Rangers faced a tough test. However, they silenced the home crowd with a display of composure and quality, even in the pouring rain. The breakthrough came through a cleverly executed short corner, with Thelo Aasgaard slotting home unmarked. And this is the part most people miss... a potential second goal was ruled out by VAR, sparking debate over whether Emmanuel Fernandez's header should have stood. Despite this setback, Rangers secured the win with a late penalty, converted by James Tavernier, after a foul on Djeidi Gassama.

This victory, their 11th in 14 games, propels Rangers above Celtic into second place on goal difference, though they've played one game more. However, the win was slightly marred by an incident involving Rangers' Nicolas Raskin, who sprayed water at a home fan after the final whistle. This incident has sparked discussion about player conduct and potential consequences.

Sky Sports pundits weighed in, with Chris Sutton praising Rangers' performance but emphasizing the need for January reinforcements. Sutton also controversially argued that Fernandez's disallowed goal should have stood, blaming Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov for weak defending. Tavernier, meanwhile, highlighted the team's maturity and determination to continue their winning streak.

The Raskin incident drew criticism, with Sutton calling for punishment to prevent similar occurrences in the future. This heated fixture, already a powder keg, has been further fueled by this incident, leaving fans and pundits alike debating the boundaries of player behavior.

What do you think? Was Fernandez's goal rightfully disallowed? Should Raskin face punishment for his actions? The Scottish Premiership title race is heating up, both on and off the pitch, and every decision, every incident, could prove crucial.