Rangers' Connor Barron Out for Up to 12 Weeks with Knee Injury (2026)

Injury Woes Strike Rangers: Key Midfielder Sidelined for Months

Rangers are reeling from a devastating blow as midfielder Connor Barron faces a lengthy absence, potentially up to 12 weeks, due to a knee ligament injury. Manager Danny Rohl didn’t hold back, labeling the team’s injury saga a 'never-ending story' that continues to disrupt their momentum. But here's where it gets even more challenging: Dujon Sterling, who only recently returned from a long-term Achilles injury, is now expected to miss three weeks with a muscle issue sustained in the same match—a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Barron, 23, has been a rising star for Rohl’s side, playing a pivotal role in their climb to second place in the Scottish Premiership. His absence is undoubtedly a significant setback, with Rohl describing him as 'a big loss.' The manager elaborated, 'We’re looking at March or April for his return. It’s the nature of football—just as you start to build consistency and confidence, new injuries arise.'

And this is the part most people miss: Barron’s partnership with Nico Raskin had become a cornerstone of Rangers’ midfield dominance. Their on-field chemistry was seamless, complemented by the recent addition of Mohamed Diomande, forming a formidable trio. 'They controlled the tempo, won crucial balls, and their absence will be felt,' Rohl admitted. 'But it’s an opportunity for others to step up and take responsibility.'

Controversially, while Rangers have been linked with moves for Sturm Graz’s Tochi Chukwuani and Westerlo’s Tuur Rommens, both 22, Rohl remained tight-lipped about specific targets. However, he hinted at potential new signings ahead of Sunday’s clash with Aberdeen, stating, 'Hopefully, we’ll have fresh faces, but nothing is confirmed yet. You never know what the next 24 hours might bring.'

This raises a thought-provoking question: Are Rangers doing enough to address their injury crisis, or is their transfer strategy too cautious? With Jayden Meghoma impressing at left-back, Rohl emphasized the importance of squad depth, particularly in the midfield. 'Strengthening the number six position is no secret, and Connor’s injury has shifted our priorities,' he added.

As Rangers navigate this challenging period, one thing is clear: their ability to adapt and find solutions will define their season. But what do you think? Are Rangers equipped to handle these setbacks, or is their squad depth too thin? Let us know in the comments below!