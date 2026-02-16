Rangers' Connor Barron Out for Up to 12 Weeks with Knee Injury (2026)

Injury Woes Strike Rangers: Key Midfielder Sidelined for Months

Rangers are reeling from a devastating blow as midfielder Connor Barron faces a lengthy absence, potentially up to 12 weeks, due to a knee ligament injury. Manager Danny Rohl didn’t hold back, labeling the team’s injury saga a 'never-ending story' that continues to disrupt their momentum. But here's where it gets even more challenging: Dujon Sterling, who only recently returned from a long-term Achilles injury, is now expected to miss three weeks with a muscle issue sustained in the same match—a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen.

See Also
Bruno Fernandes' Future at Manchester United: What's Next for the Captain?Mikel Arteta on Ethan Nwaneri's Future: No Loan Move, Every Player is ImportantLiverpool's Future Defense: Meet the Unbelievable Giovanni LeoniManchester United's Injury Crisis: Mount, Zirkzee, Fernandes & More | Leeds United Preview

Barron, 23, has been a rising star for Rohl’s side, playing a pivotal role in their climb to second place in the Scottish Premiership. His absence is undoubtedly a significant setback, with Rohl describing him as 'a big loss.' The manager elaborated, 'We’re looking at March or April for his return. It’s the nature of football—just as you start to build consistency and confidence, new injuries arise.'

See Also
Liverpool's Young Centre-Back Shopping Spree: A Strategy or Coincidence?

And this is the part most people miss: Barron’s partnership with Nico Raskin had become a cornerstone of Rangers’ midfield dominance. Their on-field chemistry was seamless, complemented by the recent addition of Mohamed Diomande, forming a formidable trio. 'They controlled the tempo, won crucial balls, and their absence will be felt,' Rohl admitted. 'But it’s an opportunity for others to step up and take responsibility.'

Controversially, while Rangers have been linked with moves for Sturm Graz’s Tochi Chukwuani and Westerlo’s Tuur Rommens, both 22, Rohl remained tight-lipped about specific targets. However, he hinted at potential new signings ahead of Sunday’s clash with Aberdeen, stating, 'Hopefully, we’ll have fresh faces, but nothing is confirmed yet. You never know what the next 24 hours might bring.'

This raises a thought-provoking question: Are Rangers doing enough to address their injury crisis, or is their transfer strategy too cautious? With Jayden Meghoma impressing at left-back, Rohl emphasized the importance of squad depth, particularly in the midfield. 'Strengthening the number six position is no secret, and Connor’s injury has shifted our priorities,' he added.

As Rangers navigate this challenging period, one thing is clear: their ability to adapt and find solutions will define their season. But what do you think? Are Rangers equipped to handle these setbacks, or is their squad depth too thin? Let us know in the comments below!

Rangers' Connor Barron Out for Up to 12 Weeks with Knee Injury (2026)

References

Top Articles
Mum Scammed Out of £250k by Fake Celebrities: Romance Scam Alert!
White Sox Sign Lucas Sims To Minor League Deal
General Hospital: Why Trina's Father Drama is Typical Port Charles!
Latest Posts
NFL Hall of Fame Controversy: Belichick's Snub and the Flawed Induction Process
Vancouver Island's Fastest EV Chargers Open in Nanaimo
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 6323

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Birthday: 1996-05-10

Address: Apt. 425 4346 Santiago Islands, Shariside, AK 38830-1874

Phone: +96313309894162

Job: Legacy Sales Designer

Hobby: Baseball, Wood carving, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Lacemaking, Parkour, Drawing

Introduction: My name is Dean Jakubowski Ret, I am a enthusiastic, friendly, homely, handsome, zealous, brainy, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.