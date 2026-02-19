Rangers Claim Vincent Iorio: What This Means for the Team (2026)

In a notable move, the New York Rangers have officially claimed defenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers, as announced by the team's President and General Manager, Chris Drury. This decision marks an exciting chapter for both Iorio and the Rangers, as they continue to strengthen their roster.

At just 23 years old, Iorio has already made his mark in the league. He played in 21 games with the San Jose Sharks this season, where he successfully recorded three points. Additionally, he showcased his talent in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Jose Barracuda, appearing in six games and gathering seven assists. Looking back at the previous 2024-25 season, Iorio was active in 67 games for the Hershey Bears, notching an impressive total of 20 points, with five goals and 15 assists. Within the Bears’ defensive lineup, he stood out, ranking third in both points and shots on goal, with a total of 86 shots taken. His ability to contribute offensively was further highlighted by his tying for third place in assists among his teammates.

Standing tall at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 220 pounds, Iorio has played a total of 30 career NHL games split between the Sharks and the Washington Capitals, during which he accumulated four points, all from assists. He also made a brief appearance in the playoffs with the Capitals in the 2023-24 season, participating in one postseason game. Throughout his time in the AHL, spanning four seasons with the Barracuda and Bears, Iorio has achieved a commendable 63 points from 196 regular-season games, which includes 11 goals and 52 assists. Notably, he was part of the Hershey Bears' back-to-back Calder Cup championship teams in 2023 and 2024, further solidifying his reputation as a player who knows how to perform under pressure. In playoff situations with the Bears, he added to his resume by playing in 31 games and scoring seven points, consisting of one goal and six assists.

See Also NHL Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Teams for Jesper Wallstedt

Before embarking on his professional career, Iorio honed his skills over four seasons while playing for the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL). During his 191 WHL games, he made a significant impact by recording 82 points, including 21 goals and 61 assists. His final season with the Wheat Kings was particularly noteworthy, as he finished fifth on the team in both assists (33) and overall points (44).

Iorio’s journey to the NHL began when he was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the second round as the 55th overall pick during the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. His acquisition by the Rangers not only highlights their commitment to building a competitive team but also represents a significant opportunity for Iorio to further develop his skills at the highest level.