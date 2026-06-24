Randy Guzman's 117.6 mph Home Run: The Fastest in Single-A FSL 2026 (2026)

Randy Guzman, a Mets prospect, made headlines with an incredible 117.6 mph home run during Star Wars Night at Clover Park. This feat is even more remarkable considering the low 16-degree launch angle, making it the hardest-hit ball in the Florida State League this season and the fourth-hardest across all levels of professional baseball. The young Dominican Republic native is quickly establishing himself as a power threat, with two of the three hardest-hit balls in the FSL this year. His performance has been so impressive that it has drawn comparisons to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit a home run with a similar launch angle in 2025. Guzman's talent is further evidenced by his .816 OPS, 14 extra-base hits, and 22 RBIs in 35 games for St. Lucie. He has also shown versatility, slashing .333/.381/.604 with 18 extra-base hits and 24 RBIs in 26 games in the FSL in 2025. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder's impressive performance has not gone unnoticed, as he was signed as a free agent in 2022 and has quickly risen through the ranks. With his combination of power and speed, Guzman is a player to watch in the future of the Mets organization.