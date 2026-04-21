Ramadan Recipe Quick Hits: Suhoor to Iftar — Easy, Nutritious Ramadan Meals (2026)

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and nourish your body with delicious, easy-to-make recipes perfect for Ramadan! As the holy month approaches, it's time to embrace the joy of sharing food with loved ones. From pre-dawn sustenance to breaking the fast at sunset, these recipes will make your Ramadan memorable and meaningful.

Breakfast Omelette Sandwiches

Start your day with a protein-packed breakfast that's both quick and convenient. These omelette sandwiches are the perfect blend of nutrition and ease. With a generous dose of protein and a fridge-friendly shelf life of up to three days, they're ideal for suhoor. Simply pop them in a sandwich press, and you're ready to go!

Chia Seed Pudding with Rosewater and Berries

For a refreshing and flavorful breakfast, try chia seed pudding. Lina suggests experimenting with flavors by substituting rosewater for vanilla essence or maple syrup, and pairing it with fruits like mango or figs. It's a simple yet delightful way to begin your day.

Spiced Lentil and Tomato Soup

While soup might not be the first thing that comes to mind in Ramadan, Lina believes it's the perfect food to start iftar. Light on the stomach, easy to digest, and hydrating, this soup is a nourishing way to break the fast. With a lovely depth and creamy texture, it's a simple pantry staple that's incredibly easy to make.

Easy One-Pot Baked Saffron Chicken and Rice

For a hearty and well-balanced iftar meal, look no further than this one-pot wonder. Baking white rice with a fragrant saffron infusion and juicy skin-on chicken thighs creates a rich flavor and perfectly cooked, fluffy rice. It's a go-to for busy mid-week days and fasting, offering a balanced mix of protein, grains, and vegetables.

Graybeh: Middle-Eastern Shortbread Biscuits with Pistachio and Rosewater

No Ramadan celebration is complete without desserts, and Lina has a favorite to share. These pistachio and rosewater-infused biscuits are simple to make and will keep for a couple of weeks. They're the perfect 'don't bring a thing' dessert for your dinner gatherings, adding a touch of elegance and flavor to your Ramadan celebrations.