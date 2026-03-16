Ramadan Price Hike: Oil, Chicken, Rice Costs Surge - What's Happening? (2026)

Oil, chicken, and rice prices surge while vegetable prices remain steady

In a surprising turn of events, the prices of essential food items have taken an unexpected turn. As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, the cost of oil, chicken, and rice has skyrocketed, leaving many families concerned about their grocery budgets. Meanwhile, the vegetable market has remained remarkably stable, offering a glimmer of relief to shoppers.

A recent market survey conducted in Dhaka's bustling Karwan Bazar, Lalbagh, and New Market revealed some eye-opening findings. Loose soybean oil, a staple in many households, is now selling for around Tk170 per liter, a significant increase from its previous price of Tk165. Bottled soybean oil, a convenient option for many, has also seen a rise, now costing Tk200 per liter, up from Tk190.

The survey further highlights a concerning trend in the meat industry. Broiler chicken, a popular choice for many, now costs Tk170-180 per kg, a substantial jump from its previous price of Tk155-160 per kg just a few weeks ago. Sonali chicken, a premium variety, is now priced at Tk270-300 per kg, making it a more expensive option for those seeking quality.

Interestingly, despite the overall rise in meat prices, egg prices have remained steadfast. Brown eggs, a staple in many breakfasts, are still available at Tk110 per dozen, while white eggs remain at Tk100 per dozen, providing a stable source of protein for families.

Rice prices, too, have joined the upward trend, with Polao rice retailing at Tk138-140 per kg, a notable increase from its previous price. Branded packaged rice, often seen as a premium choice, commands even higher prices, reflecting the growing demand for convenience and quality.

However, not all food items are on an upward trajectory. Lentil prices, which had been rising, have shown a slight respite. Chickpeas, a versatile legume, are now selling at Tk95-100 per kg, while red gram lentils have decreased by Tk5 per kg, making them more affordable. Larger lentil varieties have also become cheaper, offering some relief to budget-conscious shoppers.

The vegetable market, on the other hand, has remained largely unchanged from last week. Many vegetables are still available at the same price range of Tk40-50 per kg, providing a stable source of fresh produce for families.

Fish prices, an essential part of many diets, have not seen significant fluctuations. Carp, such as Rohu and Catla, are available at Tk300-450 per kg, while tilapia and koi are priced at Tk200-240 per kg, and pangas at Tk180-200 per kg. Shrimp, a luxury item, remains comparatively expensive, ranging from Tk550 to Tk900 per kg, depending on size and variety.

As the Ramadan shopping season approaches, these price fluctuations may impact household budgets, prompting families to reevaluate their grocery lists and make adjustments to accommodate the rising costs of essential food items.