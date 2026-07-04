Ram CEO promises upcoming Ranger rival will be a ‘real truck’ (2026)

The automotive world is abuzz with Ram's bold declaration: a new mid-size pickup truck is coming to challenge the likes of Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux. But this isn't just any truck; it's a promise of a 'real truck' with a twist.

A Truck Worthy of the Name

Ram's CEO, Kuniskis, is determined to create a mid-size truck that doesn't compromise on capability. In a competitive market, the challenge is to offer a vehicle that can compete with the larger Ram 1500 while occupying a different price point. The strategy? Offer an older model alongside the new generation, providing a broader range of options for customers.

The Price-Capability Balance

Kuniskis admits that pricing a full-size pickup against smaller competitors is a challenge. Instead, the mid-size model will focus on being a 'credible truck' with real capabilities. It's about delivering the power and functionality truck buyers crave, just in a slightly smaller and more accessible package.

Teasing the Capabilities

But here's where it gets intriguing. Kuniskis hints at the new truck's capabilities, emphasizing the need for impressive towing and payload capacities. It's about creating a truck that doesn't feel like a car with a bed attached. This statement might spark debate among enthusiasts, as it raises questions about the definition of a 'real truck' and the expectations of buyers.

In Australia, the Ram 1500's entry-level versions boast a substantial payload and towing capacity. However, the mid-size class often offers higher payload capacities, with some models reaching the 1000kg mark. The Ford Ranger Super Duty, a recent standout, offers upgraded specs, including a 4500kg towing capacity and an impressive payload.

A Strategic Approach to Capabilities

Ram's strategy might involve staggering capabilities across different models, allowing for a range of price points. This could mean lower-priced entry-level models with 'light-duty' specs, gradually scaling up to the full capabilities of the Ram 1500 in more expensive versions. A full ladder chassis is expected, ensuring the truck's ruggedness.

Global Presence, Local Adaptation

Ram's smaller models, like the Ram 700 and Ram Rampage, showcase the brand's global reach. The Ram 700, based on the Fiat Argo hatchback, and the Ram Rampage, sharing a platform with the Jeep Compass, demonstrate Ram's ability to adapt to various markets. In Latin America, the Ram Dakota, a rebadged version of the Changan Hunter, further expands their portfolio.

However, the upcoming US-market mid-size model, named Dakota, will be an entirely independent creation by Stellantis, Ram's parent company. This strategic move ensures a unique offering, tailored to the specific demands of the market.

As the automotive industry eagerly awaits this new contender, one thing is clear: Ram is not just entering the mid-size truck arena; they're redefining it. Will this strategy pay off, or will it spark debates about what truly makes a 'real truck'? The comments section awaits your thoughts!