Ralph Lauren has long been a name synonymous with timeless style and an enduring sense of American elegance. But what sets him apart from other fashion icons is his ability to transcend trends, creating clothes that feel both classic and contemporary. In my opinion, this is what makes him such a fascinating figure in the fashion world, and it's a quality that's been celebrated in the recently published book, 'Ralph Lauren: Catwalk'.

The book, written by Bridget Foley, offers an in-depth look at Lauren's career, exploring how he has consistently created clothes that feel both modern and ageless. Foley's process involved revisiting every single show Lauren has staged since 1972, which she described as an 'incredible' insight into 'both the consistency over time and the forward motion, which is the hardest thing for a designer to accomplish'.

What struck me most about Lauren's work is his ability to create clothes that feel timeless, yet of the moment. As Foley points out, Lauren has often said, 'I don't want to be in fashion, because if you're in fashion, you're going to be out of fashion.' Instead, he aims for his clothes to look better next year than they do now, and 10 years hence better. This philosophy, in my view, is what sets him apart from many other designers who are often driven by the latest trends.

Lauren's clothes, as the panel agreed, represent certain dichotomies: they are modern yet classic; elevated yet inclusive; aspirational yet accessible. His shows have always felt cinematic in scope, drawing inspiration from the glamour of Old Hollywood, but his vision is to sketch out a world that everyone can have a share in, not one that is beyond our reach. As Foley put it succinctly, 'He's a designer of possibility'.

Another key contrast that emerges from Ralph Lauren's stellar back catalogue is his status as both the quintessence of all-American style – whether a preppy Ivy League look or a more rugged frontier spirit – and a proponent of genteel English charm. This unique blend of influences has allowed him to create a style that is both familiar and fresh, and it's this combination that has made him such a beloved figure in the fashion world.

What's particularly fascinating about Lauren's work is how he has managed to stay relevant for four decades. As model Jacquetta Wheeler noted, 'You never felt like a mannequin with Ralph – you felt like a woman who was wearing his clothes. You didn't feel like you were a coat hanger...'. This sentiment, in my view, is what has made Lauren such a beloved figure in the fashion world, and it's a quality that has helped him build a brand that continues to hold as much appeal to the current generation as it did in its earliest incarnation.

For writer Jalil Johnson, part of the appeal of the Ralph Lauren brand can be attributed to the sense of hope and optimism with which it is synonymous. Growing up in a small town in southern Virginia, he saw Lauren's concession as a window into a world that he imagined being part of. This, in my opinion, captures what makes the brand the epitome of the American Dream – it's that idea that if you desire something, and if you work hard, the possibilities are endless. You can create the person you want to become.

In conclusion, Ralph Lauren's ability to transcend trends and create clothes that feel both classic and contemporary is what makes him such a fascinating figure in the fashion world. His work is a testament to the power of authenticity and the ability to create a brand that endures over time. As we look to the next decade of dreaming, Lauren's legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence generations to come.