Rail Disruption in Leicestershire: What Travelers Need to Know (Weekend Engineering Works) (2026)

Disruption alert as rail renewal work hits Leicestershire

“Replacing this stretch of track is essential to keep passenger services dependable across the East Midlands,” a spokesperson explained. “We thank travelers for their patience during the upgrade and urge everyone to plan ahead.”

Network Rail also noted substantial engineering activity will be underway between Peterborough and London King’s Cross this weekend, which means there will be no direct trains to or from London King’s Cross.

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East Midlands Railway (EMR) services to and from London St Pancras are expected to be extremely busy, with a real possibility of standing room only, according to Network Rail. A queuing system will be in operation at London St Pancras, and passengers should anticipate not being able to board their preferred service. Travelers are advised to allocate extra time for their journeys.