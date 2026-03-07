Raihan Vadra Engaged! Inside the Intimate Ceremony & Family Details (2026)

Imagine the perfect blend of tradition, love, and a hint of political heritage—now picture it unfolding in a real-life fairy tale. But here's where it gets intriguing: when a young man from India's most storied political dynasty ties the knot with his sweetheart, it sparks whispers of alliances and aspirations. Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress stalwart Priyanka Gandhi and entrepreneur Robert Vadra, has just shared the joyous news of his engagement to his long-term partner, Aviva Baig. Through a series of heartfelt photos from their private ceremony, attended only by the closest family members, they've given us a glimpse into this intimate milestone.

The celebration was held at a secluded gathering in Ranthambore, a stunning national park in Rajasthan known for its tiger safaris and lush landscapes—perfect for a personal, nature-inspired event. One of the first images posted captures Raihan and Aviva standing side by side during the evening festivities, both adorned in classic Indian traditional wear. Raihan opted for a striking dark sherwani, a long, elegant coat-like garment often worn for formal occasions, while Aviva dazzled in an intricately embellished sari, that flowing, draped dress synonymous with Indian weddings and cultural celebrations.

Then there's the nostalgic throwback—another photo showing the couple as children, dressed in traditional outfits. Raihan appears in a simple white kurta-pyjama, a comfortable tunic and loose pants set that's a staple in Indian casual wear, and Aviva in a vibrant mustard-yellow suit, adding a touch of warmth and innocence to their shared history.

Let's take a closer look at more snapshots from the ceremony:

A group photo featuring Raihan Vadra alongside Aviva Baig, her mother Nandita Baig, father Imran Baig, and brother Riyan Baig.

Another image of Robert Vadra and Imran Baig, highlighting the familial bonds.

From reliable sources, we learn that 25-year-old Raihan popped the question to Aviva just last week, right there in front of both their families, and she said yes with delight. Their romance has blossomed over about seven years, proving that some stories are built on patience and deep connection.

And this is the part most people miss—the wedding plans are already in motion, expected to happen in the months ahead, blending personal joy with the spotlight of public interest.

Aviva Baig hails from a prominent Delhi-based family. Her father, Imran Baig, is a successful businessman, while her mother, Nandita Baig, is a talented interior designer. Nandita has a special connection, sharing a long-standing friendship with Priyanka Gandhi, and she's even contributed to the design of the Congress party's headquarters, Indira Bhawan, showcasing how personal relationships can intersect with professional and political worlds.

Aviva's own journey is impressive—she attended Modern School in Delhi, a renowned institution for young learners, before earning her degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University. Beyond that, she's a versatile creative: an interior designer who brings spaces to life, a photographer capturing life's moments, and a producer crafting stories behind the scenes.

Now, who is Raihan Vadra, you might ask? He followed in the footsteps of his family by studying at The Doon School in Dehradun, the same prestigious boarding school that shaped his grandfather Rajiv Gandhi and uncle Rahul Gandhi. Later, he pursued advanced studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, immersing himself in global perspectives.

Professionally, Raihan is a visual artist, specializing in photography that ranges from captivating wildlife shots to vibrant street scenes and commercial projects. His artistic talents have earned him recognition through APRE Art House, a contemporary art gallery in Mumbai that showcases innovative work—think of it as a modern canvas where creativity meets expression.

But here's where it gets controversial: In a country where political families often face scrutiny over business ties, Robert Vadra's past dealings have drawn plenty of debate.