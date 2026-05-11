Raiders Promote Rob Leonard to DC: Analyzing the Move and its Impact (2026)

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a strategic move by promoting assistant coach Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, according to sources. This decision comes as the team navigates a period of transition, with the recent hiring of first-time head coach Klint Kubiak. But here's where it gets interesting: Leonard has a unique connection with star defensive end Maxx Crosby, whose future with the organization remains uncertain. Leonard's journey to this role is an intriguing one, marked by a series of strategic moves and a deep understanding of the defensive line. Before joining the Raiders, he spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, honing his skills and building a reputation as a defensive line coach. Leonard's expertise lies in the run game, and his ability to develop players like Crosby and Jonah Laulu, who made significant strides in Year 2, is a testament to his coaching prowess. The Raiders' defense faced challenges in the 2025 season, struggling with consistency and a lack of cohesion between defensive philosophies. However, Leonard's promotion and the retention of Joe Woods as defensive pass-game coordinator signal a strategic shift towards a more unified and effective defense. The question remains: How will this move impact the Raiders' future, and will it be enough to turn things around? The comments section is open for debate. Do you think Leonard's promotion is a wise move, or is there a better candidate out there? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the future of the Las Vegas Raiders.