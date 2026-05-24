Raiders' New Head Coach: Klint Kubiak's Journey to Las Vegas (2026)

Just when you thought the NFL coaching carousel couldn’t get any more dramatic, here’s a bombshell: Klint Kubiak, the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, is reportedly on the verge of becoming the Las Vegas Raiders’ next head coach. But here’s where it gets controversial—this move comes just days before the Seahawks are set to compete in Super Bowl 60, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering how this will impact Seattle’s big game. Could this distraction derail their championship dreams? And this is the part most people miss: Kubiak’s potential departure could trigger a ripple effect, with key assistant coaches like offensive line guru John Benton possibly following him to Las Vegas. That’s a lot of brainpower walking out the door for a team already in transition.

According to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are ‘zeroing in’ on Kubiak, 38, to take the helm after their disastrous 3-14 season. While the hiring can’t be made official until February 9—the day after the Super Bowl—Raiders owner Mark Davis has already met with Kubiak twice, including a dinner in Bellevue and another meeting in the Seattle area. The Arizona Cardinals also interviewed Kubiak for their head-coaching vacancy, but it seems Las Vegas is his likely destination.

For Kubiak, this opportunity has been years in the making. After a successful stint as the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator in 2024, he joined the Seahawks last offseason, replacing Ryan Grubb. Under his leadership, Seattle’s offense set a team record for points, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the league in receiving yards and quarterback Sam Darnold earning a Pro Bowl nod. But Kubiak insists he hasn’t let the head-coaching buzz distract him from his current mission: delivering the Seahawks their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Here’s the kicker: If Kubiak takes the Raiders job, he’ll inherit the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, a co-owner in Tom Brady, and a whopping $89 million in salary-cap space for 2026. That’s a dream scenario for any coach, but it also raises questions. Can Kubiak replicate his success in Las Vegas? And how will the Seahawks fill the void he leaves behind? Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider will need to act fast, as this could be the third offensive coordinator change in Macdonald’s three years as head coach.

Speaking of Macdonald, he’s been nothing but supportive of Kubiak’s potential move, calling it ‘bittersweet’ but emphasizing the importance of career growth for his assistants. ‘We’re cheering those guys on,’ he said. But let’s be real—losing Kubiak and possibly Benton would be a significant blow to Seattle’s offensive continuity. Benton, in particular, has been instrumental in transforming the Seahawks’ offensive line, earning praise from players for his clarity and scheme design.

Now, here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Is Kubiak the right man to turn the Raiders around, or is this move too risky given his limited experience as a head coach? And for Seahawks fans, how concerned should you be about the potential exodus of coaching talent? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—this is one NFL storyline that’s far from over.