Raiders' Maxx Crosby: What's His Trade Value? | NFL Trade Rumors (2026)

The Raiders' star pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, is a hot commodity in the NFL, and his potential trade could set a new standard for compensation. With a wealth of interest, the asking price for Crosby is rumored to be two first-round picks, a significant offer that could shape the future of both the Raiders and the acquiring team. But here's where it gets controversial... Is this price too high, or is it a fair reflection of Crosby's elite status? And this is the part most people miss... The Raiders' decision to trade Crosby could be influenced by more than just the asking price. The team's promotion of Crosby's position coach to defensive coordinator might be a strategic move to keep Crosby, or it could be a sign that they're ready to move on. But what if Crosby himself is ready to move on? According to reports, Crosby has a strong connection to the Raiders, but he may be eager to explore new opportunities. And if that's the case, the asking price might just be a starting point for negotiations. As the NFL Scouting Combine approaches, the speculation intensifies. The casual environment in Indianapolis will allow general managers to gauge interest and negotiate prices. But which teams will be willing to pay the price for Crosby? And will the Raiders be able to secure a fair deal for their star pass rusher? The future of Maxx Crosby in the NFL is yet to be determined, and the outcome could have a significant impact on the league.