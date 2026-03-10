Raiders' Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors: What It Would Take to Land the Star Edge Rusher (2026)

The Raiders are looking to trade their star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, but they're not just giving him away. They're demanding a hefty price: two first-round picks and a player. That's a significant ask, especially considering the recent trade of Micah Parsons to the Cowboys, who received defensive lineman Kenny Clark in return. The Raiders are likely seeking a starting-caliber player, but the position of the first-round picks matters. Two picks from a perennial playoff team are worth more than two from a team that consistently misses the postseason. This indicates that Crosby is indeed tradeable, and the Raiders are open to negotiations. If a team can meet their demands, a deal is likely to happen.