The Raiders are looking to trade their star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, but they're not just giving him away. They're demanding a hefty price: two first-round picks and a player. That's a significant ask, especially considering the recent trade of Micah Parsons to the Cowboys, who received defensive lineman Kenny Clark in return. The Raiders are likely seeking a starting-caliber player, but the position of the first-round picks matters. Two picks from a perennial playoff team are worth more than two from a team that consistently misses the postseason. This indicates that Crosby is indeed tradeable, and the Raiders are open to negotiations. If a team can meet their demands, a deal is likely to happen.
Raiders' Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors: What It Would Take to Land the Star Edge Rusher (2026)
References
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/bengals-havent-made-decision-about-using-franchise-tag-on-trey-hendrickson
- https://www.dallascowboys.com/news/christian-parker-outlines-vision-for-cowboys-defense-in-2026-and-beyond
- https://nypost.com/2026/02/24/sports/falcons-tell-kirk-cousins-theyre-releasing-him-to-end-100m-disaster/
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/report-doubtful-that-jeremiah-owusu-koramoah-plays-again
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/raiders-want-two-first-round-picks-and-a-player-for-maxx-crosby
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/john-lynch-would-take-fairly-strong-offer-to-trade-mac-jones
Top Articles
Love Island Australia's Jessie Wynter is ENGAGED! Inside Her Romantic Proposal in Tasmania
Eugenio Suarez to Pirates? Former Reds All-Star Linked to Division Rival
The 1,000 Neuron Challenge: Unlocking Brain Power with Simple Models
Latest Posts
Sam Bennett Streak: Goals, Hits, and Blocks in Flames 2-1 Win Over Avalanche
Bitcoin's Big Year: Developer Activity & Crypto Price Surge
Recommended Articles
- ChemRxiv's Exciting Partnership with Wiley's Research Exchange Preprints
- New Policy Increases Black Kidney Transplants: What It Means for Health Equity
- Ice Age Viruses: Uncovering the Ancient Origins of Crop-Infecting Tymoviruses
- Bell Canada's NHL-Style Trade-In Deadline: Upgrading Devices with Hockey Fever
- NFL Referees Showdown: Will Labor Dispute Change the Game? | What Fans Should Know
- Rodri Sanctioned: What It Means for Manchester City and Premier League Rules
- Brooks Nader Joins the Cast of Fox's Baywatch Reboot: All the Details
- Google Fixes Android Messaging Annoyance with New Tap to Draft Feature!
- NFL Referees Showdown: Will Labor Dispute Change the Game? | What Fans Should Know
- NEW Titan-Hunting Falchion Tank Revealed! Warhammer 40K Lore & Analysis
- European Soccer Highlights: Milan's Derby Win, Arsenal's FA Cup Scare, and More
- Fear of God Fall 2026: The Eternal Order - Minimalist Elegance & Comfort Explained
- Virginia Privacy Law: How It Affects Your Online Experience (TribLIVE.com Explained)
- Live Nation & Ticketmaster Antitrust Settlement: What It Means for Fans and the Music Industry
- NFL Referees Showdown: Will Labor Dispute Change the Game? | What Fans Should Know
- Jennifer Runyon: Inside the Late Ghostbusters Actress’s Family Life
- England's Bizarre Call: Stuart Barnes on the Italy Loss and Over-Coaching
- Proof x Danner MTN45 Low Review | Huckberry Edition Sneaker Unboxed & Pass-Feel Test
- Vitamin D Overdose: What You Need to Know About Supplement Safety
- Lilly's Affordable GLP-1 Medicines: What You Need to Know
- ChemRxiv's Exciting Partnership with Wiley's Research Exchange Preprints
- Pixel Watch Update Causes SpO2 and Skin Temperature Issues for Some Users
- Hoppers: Unveiling the Adorable 2D Concept Art that Charmed Fans
- U.S.-Iran War: Stock Market Plunge, Oil Price Surge, and Global Impact
- Virginia Privacy Law: How It Affects Your Online Experience (TribLIVE.com Explained)
- Global Dengue Observatory: Unveiling the World's First Dengue Early Warning System
- Ice Age Viruses: Uncovering the Ancient Origins of Crop-Infecting Tymoviruses
- Jason Kidd Hints at MAJOR Changes After Mavericks' Crushing Loss to Raptors!
- Princess Kate's 80s Commonwealth Day Fashion: A Royal Style Guide
- Google Fixes Android Messaging Annoyance with New Tap to Draft Feature!
- Global Dengue Observatory: Unveiling the World's First Dengue Early Warning System
- Ruddington School's New Beginning: A Tour of the Purpose-Built Learning Village
- ChemRxiv's Exciting Partnership with Wiley's Research Exchange Preprints
- Jennifer Runyon: Inside the Late Ghostbusters Actress’s Family Life
- Falcons vs. Yandex Odds & Predictions (Mar. 9, 2026) | Polymarket
- Ohio State President Ted Carter's Resignation: What Went Wrong?
- Ice Age Viruses: Uncovering the Ancient Origins of Crop-Infecting Tymoviruses
- Google Fixes Android Messaging Annoyance with New Tap to Draft Feature!
- CSU's $325,000 Payout: Former Provost's Resignation Sparks Controversy
- Whoopi Goldberg Slams Trump: 'Take Your Damn Hat Off!' During Fallen Soldiers' Transfer
- Jennifer Runyon: Inside the Late Ghostbusters Actress’s Family Life
- Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man - A Violent Return for Cillian Murphy
- Terraforming Mars: The Industrial and Energy Challenges
- New Policy Increases Black Kidney Transplants: What It Means for Health Equity
- Will War Machine 2 Happen? Patrick Hughes & Alan Ritchson Tease Sequel Plans!
- CSU's $325,000 Payout: Former Provost's Resignation Sparks Controversy
- Teens' Smartphone Use Linked to Poor School Attention: What Parents & Educators Need to Know
- Princess Kate's 80s Commonwealth Day Fashion: A Royal Style Guide
- Virginia Privacy Law: How It Affects Your Online Experience (TribLIVE.com Explained)
- Teens' Smartphone Use Linked to Poor School Attention: What Parents & Educators Need to Know
- Dana White's Bold Prediction: Zuffa Boxing to Dominate the Sport? | UFC CEO's Boxing Takeover
- YouTube's Reign: How the Platform Became the World's Largest Media Company
- Teens' Smartphone Use Linked to Poor School Attention: What Parents & Educators Need to Know
- Elijah Wood's Passionate Stance: No One Else as Frodo as Long as He's Alive
- Jennifer Runyon: Inside the Late Ghostbusters Actress’s Family Life
- CSU Pays Ex-Provost $325K to Not Work: Is This Fair?
- AI Revolutionizes Lipid Nanoparticle Design: Unlocking the Power of mRNA Therapies
- Kathleen Kennedy's Legacy: The Future of Lucasfilm & Grogu's Big Screen Adventure
- Teens' Smartphone Use Linked to Poor School Attention: What Parents & Educators Need to Know
- Probiotic Supplementation for Radiation Gut Side Effects: A New Study
- CSU's $325,000 Payout: Former Provost's Resignation Sparks Controversy
- Brooks Nader Joins the Cast of Fox's Baywatch Reboot: All the Details
- European Soccer Highlights: Milan's Derby Win, Arsenal's FA Cup Scare, and More
- Ana Navarro's Take on Trump's War Attitude: 'He's Turned into the Oprah of Regime Change'
- Will War Machine 2 Happen? Patrick Hughes & Alan Ritchson Tease Sequel Plans!
- Heart Health Alert: The Hidden Connection Between Prediabetes and Hypertension
- Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction to New Zealand's XI: No Off-Spinner!
- Webb Telescope Unveils 'Exposed Cranium' Nebula: A Cosmic Brain!
- Gut Microbiome Secrets: Why Some Bacteria Survive Post-Faecal Transplant
- The Testament of Ann Lee: Digital Release, Hulu Streaming Date, and Everything You Need to Know
- Dollar Dominance Amid Middle East Tensions: FX Analysis & Oil Price Impact
- NFL Referees Showdown: Will Labor Dispute Change the Game? | What Fans Should Know
- Drop Waist Dresses: The Retro Spring Trend You Need to Try | Affordable Style Guide
- 2026 Players Championship Predictions: Surprising Picks & Longshots to Watch | Golf Betting Tips
- Probiotic Supplementation for Radiation Gut Side Effects: A New Study
- Gut Microbiome Secrets: Why Some Bacteria Survive Post-Faecal Transplant
- Falcons vs. Yandex Odds & Predictions (Mar. 9, 2026) | Polymarket
- How Artificial Sweeteners Are Fueling Antibiotic Resistance: Shocking New Research
- Global Dengue Observatory: Unveiling the World's First Dengue Early Warning System
- Scott MacFarlane Leaves CBS News: Inside the Post-Merger Shakeup
- Teens' Smartphone Use Linked to Poor School Attention: What Parents & Educators Need to Know
- Probiotic Supplementation for Radiation Gut Side Effects: A New Study
- Pixel Watch Update Causes SpO2 and Skin Temperature Issues for Some Users
- New Policy Increases Black Kidney Transplants: What It Means for Health Equity
- NASA's Pandora SmallSat: Unlocking Exoplanet Secrets with Near-Infrared Spectroscopy
- Ice Age Viruses: Uncovering the Ancient Origins of Crop-Infecting Tymoviruses
- The Testament of Ann Lee: Digital Release, Hulu Streaming Date, and Everything You Need to Know
- Warhammer 40K: Unveiling the Iron Warriors' Combat Patrol and Armored Battalions
- Ruddington School's New Beginning: A Tour of the Purpose-Built Learning Village
- Hard Work Beats Luck: Paul Skenes’ Message to Young Ballplayers
- Brain Exercises to Reduce Dementia Risk: Tips for a Healthy Mind
- Will War Machine 2 Happen? Patrick Hughes & Alan Ritchson Tease Sequel Plans!
- Jennifer Runyon: Inside the Late Ghostbusters Actress’s Family Life
- Will War Machine 2 Happen? Patrick Hughes & Alan Ritchson Tease Sequel Plans!
- Your Privacy Rights: Understanding the Virginia Privacy Law
- Princess Kate's 80s Commonwealth Day Fashion: A Royal Style Guide
- Jennifer Runyon: Inside the Late Ghostbusters Actress’s Family Life
- CSU's $325,000 Payout: Former Provost's Resignation Sparks Controversy
- Jessica Alba's Subtle Response to Dating Rumors with Joe Burrow
- Minkah Fitzpatrick Traded to Jets: Full Breakdown & Analysis | NFL News 2026
Article information
Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz
Last Updated:
Views: 6446
Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)
Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz
Birthday: 1997-03-23
Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529
Phone: +13408645881558
Job: Global Representative
Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports
Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.