Raiders HC Search: Insider Reveals Top 4 Candidates! Kubiak the Leader? (2026)

The Raiders' coaching saga is heating up, and it's time to dive into the exciting possibilities! The future of the team's leadership is at stake, and we've got some intriguing candidates lined up.

One name that has caught everyone's attention is Ejiro Evero, who is reportedly set for a second interview with the Raiders. Evero has a unique story, having interviewed with the team in the past when they ultimately chose Antonio Pierce. This time around, however, Evero might just be a dark horse contender.

The Raiders are on the hunt for an offensive-minded coach, and the Sean McVay coaching tree has been a popular topic of discussion. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer initially favored Davis Webb for the role, but his colleague, Hondo Carpenter, has a different take. Carpenter ranks Webb fourth and places Nate Scheelhaase at three on his list. But here's where it gets controversial... Carpenter firmly believes that Mike LeFleur and Klint Kubiak are the top two candidates, and he's not alone in this assessment.

Carpenter's comments are particularly intriguing because he boldly states that Kubiak is the "leader" to get the job, and he's not the only one who thinks so. It's a fluid situation, but such a strong statement adds an element of excitement to the coaching search.

While there's still much to unfold, including the possibility of a head coaching opportunity in Buffalo, the Raiders are shaping up to be one of the most attractive coaching gigs this year. With the number one draft pick and a massive salary cap room, the team has the potential to completely transform its roster in Las Vegas before the next season.

So, who do you think will be the next head coach? Will it be one of the front-runners mentioned, or could there be a surprise candidate? Let's discuss in the comments and share our predictions! The Raiders' future is an exciting topic, and we want to hear your thoughts!