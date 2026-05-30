Rahim Mundine Joins Tszyu-Zerafa Card: The Next Generation of Australian Boxing Grudges (2026)

In a stunning turn of events, the boxing world is abuzz with the news that Rahim 'CJ' Mundine, son of the legendary Anthony Mundine, has joined the highly anticipated Tszyu-Zerafa card, setting the stage for a potential future clash with Danny Green's son, Archie. But wait, there's more to this story than meets the eye!

The Grudge Match of the Decade:

Fox Sports Australia reveals that CJ Mundine, initially destined for NRL fame, will now showcase his boxing prowess on January 16 in Brisbane. This card is already a blockbuster, featuring the heated rivalry between Nikita Tszyu and Michael Zerafa, as well as the professional debut of rugby league star Nelson Asofa-Solomona. But here's where it gets interesting...

The Legacy of Fathers and Sons:

The event was supposed to include an IBF title eliminator for Liam Paro, but Paddy Donovan's recent withdrawal due to illness has opened the door for CJ Mundine. This young middleweight is no stranger to the ring, having recently defeated Joe Vatusaqata in a second-round stoppage. And this is where the story takes a twist: CJ's win has sparked talks of a future showdown with Archie Green, son of Danny Green, his father's longtime rival.

A Rivalry for the Ages:

The fathers, Anthony Mundine and Danny Green, have a storied history, battling it out in two epic fights, including a 2006 Australian boxing classic that remains the nation's most-watched pay-per-view. With the score tied at one win each, the stage is set for their sons to continue the legacy. But there's a catch—Archie Green is yet to make his amateur debut, meaning any potential showdown is still years away.

The Hype is Real:

Despite the wait, the hype surrounding a potential CJ vs. Archie bout is palpable. In a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, both Mundine and Green Sr. hinted that a fight between their sons could attract even more attention than their iconic battles. Mundine went as far as to compare it to the UK's Eubanks Jnr vs. Conor Benn showdown, which saw the sons of famous fighters from the 1990s face off.

The Future is Bright:

Green agreed, stating that the interest in their sons' potential fight could surpass their own. He pointed to the massive crowds and ticket demand for the Eubanks Jnr vs. Benn bout, suggesting that their sons' rivalry could reach similar heights. Rahim Mundine echoed this sentiment, expressing confidence in carrying on the family legacy and defeating the Green last name once again.

The Trilogy Dream:

Danny Green, ever the showman, responded with a playful jab at Mundine, claiming he avoided a third fight out of love. But the real focus is on the future, as Archie Green expressed his openness to the idea of fighting Rahim, aiming to turn the trilogy score in his father's favor. And this is the part most people miss—the potential for a new generation to rewrite boxing history.

So, will CJ Mundine and Archie Green live up to their fathers' legacies? Can their rivalry capture the imagination of boxing fans like their fathers did? The stage is set, and the boxing world eagerly awaits the next chapter in this epic family feud. What do you think? Is this the start of a new boxing dynasty or a recipe for disaster? Share your thoughts in the comments below!