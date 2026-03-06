Raheem Sterling's Career Revival: Can Marco Silva at Fulham Be the Answer? | Chelsea Transfer News (2026)

Raheem Sterling's Career Revival: A Manager's Promise and a Player's Hope

After a challenging 18 months at Chelsea, Raheem Sterling is seeking a fresh start. With a new manager at the helm, Liam Rosenior, Sterling believes he can find the spark needed to reignite his career. However, the path to redemption is not without obstacles.

The Manager's Promise

Liam Rosenior has extended a lifeline to Axel Disasi, offering him a chance to prove himself. This gesture suggests that Sterling might not be the only one seeking a second chance. Rosenior's approach indicates a clean slate for all players, aiming to rebuild trust and confidence.

A Player's Preference

According to journalist Alex Crook, Sterling prefers to play under Marco Silva at Fulham. This preference stems from Sterling's desire to stay in London. Silva's potential departure from Fulham at the end of the season adds a layer of complexity to Sterling's future.

The Debate Continues

The question remains: Can Marco Silva be the manager to turn Sterling's career around? Chelsea's willingness to negotiate a permanent deal is crucial. Sterling's current contract situation and his interest in staying in London make this a delicate negotiation. The club's new ownership has already made significant changes, prioritizing financial stability over big-name signings.

The Way Forward

As the transfer window heats up, Sterling's future is uncertain. Will he stay at Chelsea or make a move to a new club? The debate continues, and fans eagerly await the outcome. Will Sterling find the manager he believes can fix his career, or will he be forced to explore other options?

