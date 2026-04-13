Ragtime Extends Broadway Run Again – What’s New in the 2025 Revival (2026)

Why Ragtime’s Extended Run Matters More Than You Think

There’s something about Ragtime that refuses to fade into the background. The Lincoln Center Theater’s revival, now extended through August 2, 2025, isn’t just another Broadway show—it’s a cultural mirror reflecting the complexities of America’s past and present. Personally, I think what makes this particularly fascinating is how the musical, based on E.L. Doctorow’s novel, blends historical figures like Harry Houdini and Booker T. Washington with fictional characters to create a tapestry of early 20th-century New York. It’s not just a story; it’s a conversation about race, class, and ambition that feels eerily relevant today.

The Power of Coalhouse Walker, Jr.’s Story



At the heart of Ragtime is Coalhouse Walker, Jr., a Black man whose purchase of a Model T Ford sets off a chain of events that intersects with every stratum of society. What many people don’t realize is that Coalhouse’s journey isn’t just a plot device—it’s a symbol of the American Dream’s fragility. Joshua Henry’s portrayal of Coalhouse in this revival is more than a performance; it’s a reminder of how systemic racism can shatter even the most aspirational of lives. If you take a step back and think about it, Coalhouse’s story isn’t just about the past; it’s a commentary on the persistent racial inequalities that still plague our society.

A Cast That Brings History to Life



One thing that immediately stands out is the ensemble cast, led by Henry, Caissie Levy, and Brandon Uranowitz. What this really suggests is that Ragtime isn’t just carried by its narrative—it’s elevated by the actors who breathe life into its characters. Levy’s portrayal of Mother, for instance, captures the quiet desperation of a woman trapped by societal expectations, while Uranowitz’s Tateh embodies the immigrant’s struggle for identity. In my opinion, it’s this humanization of historical and fictional figures alike that makes the musical so compelling.

The Revival’s Broader Implications



What makes this revival particularly interesting is its timing. In an era where discussions about racial justice and economic inequality dominate headlines, Ragtime feels less like a period piece and more like a call to action. From my perspective, the decision to extend the run isn’t just about ticket sales—it’s about the show’s ability to spark dialogue. A detail that I find especially interesting is the return of Shaina Taub as Emma Goldman, a role she originated. Her portrayal of the anarchist adds a layer of radicalism that challenges audiences to question authority and conformity.

The Music and Design: More Than Meets the Eye



The 28-piece orchestra, conducted by James Moore, isn’t just background noise—it’s a character in its own right. The original orchestrations by William David Brohn, paired with Flaherty’s music and Ahrens’ lyrics, create a soundscape that’s both nostalgic and urgent. Personally, I think the set design by David Korins deserves more credit than it gets. The way he captures the opulence of early 20th-century New York while hinting at its underlying decay is masterful.

Why This Matters Beyond Broadway



If you take a step back and think about it, Ragtime’s extended run is about more than just its success as a musical. It’s a testament to the enduring power of storytelling to confront uncomfortable truths. What this really suggests is that audiences are hungry for narratives that challenge them, not just entertain them. In a world where escapism often dominates the arts, Ragtime dares to be unapologetically relevant.

Final Thoughts



As someone who’s watched the evolution of Broadway over the years, I can say with confidence that Ragtime’s revival is more than a theatrical event—it’s a cultural moment. It forces us to confront the ghosts of our past while holding a mirror to our present. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it manages to do all of this without feeling heavy-handed. It’s a delicate balance, and one that the production pulls off beautifully.

So, if you haven’t seen it yet, go. Not just because it’s a great show, but because it’s a conversation we all need to be part of. After all, as Ragtime reminds us, history isn’t just something that happened—it’s something we’re still living through.