Raffi Quirke, the England scrum-half, has made a surprising announcement: he's leaving his beloved Sale Sharks at the end of the season. This news comes as a shock to many, especially considering his recent form and the interest from Newcastle Red Bulls. But here's where it gets controversial... Quirke's decision to leave Sale is not just about seeking new challenges; it's also about his health. The 24-year-old has been plagued by injuries, which has limited his playing time and opportunities. Despite his struggles, he's managed to maintain his place in the England squad and even scored a memorable try against South Africa in 2021. However, the constant injuries have taken a toll, and he's often been overlooked in favor of Scotland's Gus Warr at the club level. Now, he's looking to a new challenge, and the Newcastle Red Bulls seem to be his next destination. According to the Daily Telegraph, Quirke has agreed to a two-year deal with the newly backed energy drink giants. If he does make the move, he'll be competing with Argentina international Simon Benitez Cruz for the number nine shirt. But this isn't just about rugby; it's about personal growth and development. Quirke sees this move as an opportunity to explore new environments, people, and places, which is crucial for his rugby and personal development. So, while it may be a controversial decision, it's one that could shape his future. What do you think? Will Quirke's move to Newcastle be a success? Or is he making a mistake by leaving Sale? Let us know in the comments below!
Raffi Quirke Leaves Sale Sharks: Where Will the England Scrum-Half Go? (2026)
