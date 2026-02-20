Radical Red Bull Road Car Revealed (2026)

Prepare to be blown away by the RB17, a road-legal rocket ship that's turning heads and breaking boundaries! 🏎️

The automotive world is buzzing with the reveal of Red Bull's radical new road car, a direct descendant of F1 genius Adrian Newey's design prowess. But wait, didn't Newey leave Red Bull for Aston Martin? Well, that's where it gets intriguing...

Despite Newey's departure, his influence on the RB17 hypercar remains undeniable. Red Bull's technical director, Rob Gray, assures us that Newey is just a phone call away, ready to lend his expertise whenever needed. And his touch is evident in every detail of this beast.

Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2024, the RB17 has evolved into a sleek, road-ready machine. Its aerodynamic prowess has been enhanced with slimline LED headlamps, practical additions like windscreen wipers and wing mirrors, and a massive center fin atop the engine bay. But here's where it gets controversial—a nod to F1's past with a 4.5-liter Cosworth V-10 engine that revs to a mind-boggling 15,000 rpm, delivering over 1000 hp. And that's not all; an electric motor adds an extra 200 hp and provides torque fill, eliminating the need for a reverse gear.

Newey's attention to detail is evident in the last-minute exhaust system redesign, ensuring the engine's symphony is perfectly tuned. This car is not just about straight-line speed; it's a corner-carving masterpiece. The fan-assist system delivers an astonishing 3750 lbs of downforce, and the active suspension ensures it handles like no other road car. Banned in F1 for being too fast, these systems now find a home on the streets.

Newey's vision for the RB17 is clear: "Undeniable power, speed, and beauty." Designed as a two-seater, it promises the thrill of F1 speeds shared with a companion. The interior, though not finalized, is said to feature tactile, physical controls, a refreshing departure from the touchscreen trend. The RB17's structure meets Le Mans prototype crash rules, and its butterfly doors offer easy access to the cabin.

The RB17 is set to hit the roads for testing this summer, with deliveries of the 50 sold-out examples beginning in spring 2027. But the real question is, will this hypercar redefine the boundaries of road-legal performance? And what does it mean for the future of automotive design? Share your thoughts in the comments below!