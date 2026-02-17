Rackspace Email Price Hike: What It Means for Small Businesses | 706% Increase Explained (2026)

Imagine waking up to a 706% price hike for a service you’ve relied on for years. That’s the reality for some Rackspace customers, who are now grappling with what one business owner calls a “devastating” increase in email hosting costs. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this a necessary move to sustain a low-margin, high-effort service, or a strategic retreat from a business that’s become too complex and costly to maintain?

A long-time Rackspace customer shared their frustration: “We had negotiated excellent reseller pricing based on our volume and loyalty. All of that disappeared when they announced the new rates.” Ars reached out to Rackspace for answers, questioning the staggering price increase, the timing, and the lack of advanced notice to partners. In response, a company spokesperson stated:

“Rackspace Email remains a reliable, secure, and business-class solution for small businesses. To maintain the service levels our customers expect, we are increasing prices effective March 2026. Our support team is available to help customers explore their options.” They added that Rackspace’s mission is to provide a “quality, trusted, and reliable hosted email solution for businesses.”

And this is the part most people miss: Email hosting isn’t just about delivering messages—it’s a complex, resource-intensive service that has grown increasingly difficult to manage at scale. Over the years, email infrastructure has become more sophisticated, requiring significant expertise and investment. For some cloud providers, it’s easier—and more profitable—to focus on managed services layered on top of platforms like Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace, leaving the heavy lifting to the tech giants behind those solutions.

Rackspace’s decision comes at a particularly challenging time. The industry is already reeling from an AI-driven RAM shortage, which has rippled into higher costs for storage and other computing components. Here’s the bold question: Is Rackspace’s price hike a desperate attempt to stay afloat in a tough market, or a calculated move to shift focus away from email hosting entirely?

Adding to the intrigue, Rackspace—which went public in 2020—recently discontinued hosting Microsoft Exchange after a costly ransomware attack in 2022. This raises eyebrows: Is the Texas-based company quietly phasing out its email hosting services to minimize risk and expense?

Meanwhile, customers like Laughing Squid are taking matters into their own hands. They’re not only passing on the price increase to their own clients but also migrating to alternative providers like PolarisMail, which offer more affordable solutions. Despite reaching out to Rackspace for clarity, one business owner reports no response yet.

Here’s the thought-provoking question for you: Is Rackspace’s move a necessary evil in a challenging market, or a missed opportunity to support small businesses? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—are you team Rackspace, or is it time to explore other options?

