Rachel Zoe Rebrands Her Life and Business After Divorce (2026)

Rachel Zoe, the fashion icon and former reality TV star, is back in the spotlight, but this time as a business owner and brand builder. After a successful run on Bravo's "The Rachel Zoe Project," Zoe is now a key player in the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," leveraging her platform to promote her brand and expand her business empire. This article explores Zoe's journey from reality TV star to fashion entrepreneur, highlighting her unique approach to branding and the strategic partnerships that have fueled her success. With a focus on personal growth and business expansion, Zoe's story is a testament to the power of reinvention and the importance of adaptability in the ever-evolving world of fashion and entertainment.