Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement: What to Expect (2026)

Bold start: The spring statement may be quiet in name, but its implications could still shake up tax policy and public spending for the year ahead. And this is the part most people miss: even a low-key update can reshape government options and investor expectations as it reveals the impact of prior budgets.

What Rachel Reeves could announce in spring statement

Rachel Reeves has reiterated that her spring statement will be a low-profile event, aiming to keep the autumn budget as the year’s sole major fiscal milestone. The chancellor is scheduled to deliver the economic update in the afternoon of 3 March in the House of Commons, with a precise time yet to be confirmed. Expect a concise address of roughly 20 minutes, compared with the fuller hour commonly allotted to a full budget.

Last November’s budget generated substantial speculation and was followed by notable tax increases, lifting the overall tax take as a share of GDP to a record high.

Yet Reeves and the Treasury have signaled that the spring statement—renamed from the spring budget—will be understated, with no major policy announcements. It’s even unlikely she’ll present from her iconic red box.

Nevertheless, even without fanfare, the spring statement can influence future tax and spending decisions. It helps determine whether the government plans to raise or cut taxes and how it might shape spending in the periods ahead.

Will the OBR be involved in the spring statement?

Reeves will present the latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), and those projections will be published after her speech.

So, even though the event is described as low-key, it remains a pivotal moment. It shows how the most recent budget and ongoing government policies have affected the economy and public finances.

The OBR produces two annual forecasts, outlining expected economic performance and whether the government is likely to meet its fiscal rules.

The chancellor’s two fiscal rules:

- Not to borrow to fund day-to-day public spending by the end of this parliament

- To get government debt falling as a share of national income by the end of this parliament

The OBR gained particular attention at the last budget after a leak revealed its assessment ahead of Reeves’ announcement. That leak occurred about 40 minutes before she spoke.

This time, following a security review, the Treasury will publish the OBR forecasts on gov.uk rather than on the OBR’s own site. It will mark the first time in the OBR’s 16-year history that it will not release a formal assessment of progress toward the fiscal rules.

Even so, economists will extract the size of the chancellor’s headroom from those figures, and that can influence market expectations and policy direction.

Will Rachel Reeves raise taxes?

The chancellor has stated there will be no major announcements, but minor shifts in tax policy are possible. Such small changes carry political risk: they can be portrayed as stealth taxes by critics and may invite opposition from other parties and, at times, from within her own party.

What is the current state of the UK economy?

Even with inflation easing, the economy remains delicate. Inflation is around 3%, still above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Growth has shown fragility as well, with GDP up just 0.1% in the final quarter of 2025, though it rose 1.3% across the whole year. Unemployment reached 5.2% in the three months to December 2025—the highest since 2021—with youth unemployment (ages 16–24) at 16.1% over that period, the highest since 2014 according to ONS data.

Wages, however, have continued to rise. Annual growth in weekly earnings (excluding bonuses) stood at 4.2% in the last quarter of 2025.

Tax receipts were buoyant due to previous tax changes, culminating in a £30.4 billion budget surplus in January—£15.9 billion higher than the year before and the highest such figure on monthly records since 1993 (unadjusted for inflation).

Bottom line: even in a supposedly quiet spring statement, the numbers and the signals sent about headroom, debt dynamics, and the trajectory toward fiscal rules can steer policy direction and financial markets. The interplay between inflation, growth, and public finances remains the central challenge Reeves must balance as she maps out the year ahead.

