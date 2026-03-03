Rachel Reeves at Davos: Turning Trump's Turmoil into Opportunities for UK Businesses (2026)

In a world grappling with uncertainty, the UK is positioning itself as a beacon of stability and opportunity. Rachel Reeves, along with Business Secretary Peter Kyle, is heading to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, with a clear message: the UK is the place to be for businesses and investors. But how did we get here? And what does this mean for the future of the UK?

Reeves' mission is to capitalize on the global turmoil, particularly the disruptions caused by Donald Trump's actions. Trump's threats to impose tariffs and disrupt world trade, fueled by his demands regarding the US taking ownership of Greenland, have created a volatile environment.

Reeves plans to emphasize the UK's stability, talent, and capital as key advantages for businesses seeking a secure and thriving environment. Her message to investors is straightforward: "Choose Britain – it's the best place in the world to invest."

Peter Kyle also sees opportunities in this challenging landscape. He views the "normalization" of disruption, as represented by Trump's policies, as a potential advantage for British exporters. While acknowledging the risks of tariffs, he highlights the potential for British businesses to thrive in adversity.

But here's where it gets controversial...

The potential impact of these tariffs is significant. It's estimated that a new export levy could shave off 0.1% of Britain's GDP, potentially increasing to 0.3% if tariffs rise to 25%. This could push the UK's struggling economy into a recession.

One potential lifeline? China. The Prime Minister is expected to visit early this year to boost trade links. Kyle acknowledges that China presents unique opportunities and challenges. He emphasizes the need for a careful, clear-sighted approach, given China's status as the world's second-largest economy and largest manufacturer.

And this is the part most people miss...

The UK's relationship with the US administration is being tested by the Greenland crisis. While maintaining that the government has strong relationships with US counterparts, Kyle admits that "relationships are tested" during such moments. Trump's threat to impose tariffs on imports from several European countries, including the UK, unless a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase of Greenland" has created a tense situation.

Sir Keir Starmer has called for calm discussion between allies.

What do you think? Do you believe the UK can successfully navigate these global challenges and turn them into opportunities?