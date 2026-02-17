Rachel Reeves Addresses Pub Business Rates Crisis: What’s Next for UK Pubs? (2026)

The government's stance on business rates has sparked a heated debate, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves expressing deep concern over the impact on pubs. This issue has become a flashpoint, especially as other sectors cry out for similar support.

Pubs in Peril: A Growing Concern

Reeves has hinted at an upcoming announcement to ease the burden of looming rate rises on pubs, a move that could provide much-needed relief. However, the question remains: Will this support extend to other struggling businesses like cafes, small hotels, and independent restaurants?

The chancellor has emphasized that pubs are her "biggest concern," citing their severe pandemic-era struggles and the impending increase in business rates. But here's where it gets controversial: Other businesses, including shops, pharmacies, and music venues, are also calling for help, and some are left wondering why pubs seem to be the primary focus.

The Impact of Rate Increases

Businesses are worried. With Covid-era relief ending in April and property revaluations looming, many fear they'll struggle to pay the higher rates. The government has already pledged a £4.3 billion fund to ease this transition, but it seems pubs are set to receive additional support before new rates take effect.

Reeves acknowledges that some temporary support must be phased out now that the pandemic is over, but she emphasizes the need for a gradual approach.

A Series of U-Turns

This climbdown on pub business rates is just one of several government U-turns in recent months. From inheritance tax for farms to digital ID requirements, the government has faced criticism for its changing policies.

Business rates are set to increase sharply over the next three years as Covid-era support is withdrawn and property values adjust. These rates are based on a firm's "rateable value," reassessed every five years.

The Valuation Office Agency's chief executive, Jonathan Russell, revealed that pubs have seen their valuations jump by an average of 32%, with over 5,000 experiencing a doubling of their rateable values.

The Government's Response

Ministers argue they lacked complete information about the revaluation's impact on individual businesses before the chancellor's November Budget announcement. However, Russell contends that his agency made the impact on different sectors clear beforehand.

The government is expected to adjust how business rates are calculated for pubs, leading to smaller increases. But industry bodies like UKHospitality warn that rate rises will affect the entire sector, potentially forcing venues to close.

UKHospitality estimates that hotels face an average increase of 115% over the next three years, higher than its estimate of 76% for pubs. The British Independent Retailers Association and the National Pharmacy Association have also voiced concerns, with the latter predicting a 140% increase in rates.

A Call for Discussion

As the government navigates these complex issues, it's clear that the impact of business rates is felt across various sectors. And this is the part most people miss: The debate isn't just about pubs. It's about the future of small businesses and the potential consequences of rapid rate increases.

So, what do you think? Should the government extend its support to other struggling sectors, or is focusing on pubs the right move? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

