Racecard Review: Doncaster Novices' Hurdle Highlights | Sky Sports Horse Racing (2026)

In the exciting world of horse racing, the Doncaster Annual Members British EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle is an event that captures the attention of enthusiasts and casual fans alike. Scheduled for 13:00 at Doncaster, this race promises to showcase some thrilling competition among promising novice hurdlers. Let's delve into the performances of several notable contenders.

Doctor Blue (FR), the favorite at 2-7 with a weight of 11-2, displayed impressive skills in his last outing. He started off comfortably in third place, showing a bit of eagerness before advancing to second position prior to the fourth hurdle. After pushing into the lead at the third hurdle, he maintained his advantage and finished strongly from the second last, ultimately winning at Ascot over a distance of 2 miles, defeating Red Oak (11-2) by an impressive six lengths, with only three horses competing in that race.

On the other hand, Draco Malfoy (IRE), who was backed at even odds (11-4), had a prominent run. He took the lead at the third hurdle and, after being urged along before the second last, he clearly asserted his dominance post-jump to secure a comfortable win at Huntingdon. This event, which spanned 2 miles and 5 furlongs, saw him triumph over Lisnamurrican (10-11) by 3 and 1/4 lengths, with a total of 12 competitors.

Get On George (IRE), known for his odds of 6-1 and weighing in at 11-5, started off chasing the leaders but faced some challenges. He hit the fifth hurdle awkwardly and struggled with a few more jumps, eventually being outpaced at the third last. Despite his efforts, he gradually weakened and finished fourth out of eight, trailing behind Zanndabad (11-5) by 9 and a half lengths in a race at Newcastle, which covered a distance of 2 miles and 6 furlongs on good to soft ground.

Meanwhile, Tiddesley Wood entered the race as a strong contender with odds of 2-1 (11-4). He chased the leaders effectively, took second place at the fourth hurdle, and showed some awkwardness at the third. However, he managed to lead at the second last, edging towards the rails. He was pushed along before the final jump, where he had a slight misstep, yet he stayed strong in the final stretch, winning at Windsor over a distance of 2 miles and 4 furlongs against Piping Rock (11-3) by 2 lengths, with a total of nine runners.

Another horse to note is Hidden Target (IRE), who was a long shot at 150-1 (11-4). He started slowly, settling in the rear but made a modest move to claim fourth position later in the race. Ultimately, he finished fourth out of 14, finishing 30 and 3/4 lengths behind The Blue Room (11-4) at Chepstow, where the race covered 2 miles on good to soft ground.

It's Party Time (IRE), with odds of 12-1 (11-11), had a mixed performance. Starting in mid-division, he made a mistake at the second hurdle and was positioned third halfway through. He took the lead just before the second last but, unfortunately, encountered challenges that led him to run out at the last hurdle during an April race at Loughanmore, which was a 3-mile maiden on good to yielding ground.

Stagge Hyll, a Schiaparelli gelding, comes from the lineage of Cantata Too and represents an interesting prospect in the upcoming race.

Lastly, Jackpot Cauveliere (FR) had odds of 7-2 (11-0) and ran mid-pack before fading in the latter stages, finishing fourth out of six at Warwick over 2 miles and 5 furlongs, trailing Sogna In Grande (11-0) by 15 and 1/4 lengths in a race held on soft ground in November.

With such a diverse field and recent performances highlighting varied strengths and weaknesses, it's sure to be an engaging race to watch. As we approach the event, fans are left wondering: Which horse do you think has the best chance of victory? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments!