Race Analysis: Brown Advisory Handicap Hurdle at Newbury | Sky Sports Horse Racing (2026)

Get ready, racing fans! We're diving into the formwatch for the Brown Advisory Handicap Hurdle at Newbury, specifically the race at 14:40, where Wendigo is set to run. Let's break down the recent performances of the key contenders.

First up, we have C'est Different (FR), who's looking strong after an impressive win at Market Rasen in November. The horse led the pack after the third hurdle, ultimately winning by a significant 8 1/2 lengths.

Next, Kayf Dancer had a tough run at Chepstow in December, finishing well behind the leaders. Similarly, High Treason didn't make much of an impact at Lingfield, finishing sixth.

Knockanore (IRE) also struggled, weakening after the third hurdle at Lingfield.

Kiss My Face showed promise with a win at Haydock in December, taking the lead before the third hurdle and holding on for the victory.

Ocean Conquest had a short-lived race at Sandown, leading early but fading quickly and being pulled up before the second hurdle.

Crazierthandaisy also had a disappointing run at Sandown, pulled up before the second hurdle.

Block Rockin Beats (IRE) is another horse to watch, coming off a win at Lingfield in December.

Twist Of Fatecatch (FR) finished fourth at Plumpton after a late rally.

Kintail didn't perform well at Warwick, weakening before the second hurdle.

Spitalfield (IRE) unfortunately fell at Sedgefield.

De Kingpin (IRE) had a very unusual race at Huntingdon, ultimately being pulled up.

Faded Fantasy (IRE) showed some fight at Hereford, finishing third.

Island Run secured second place at Lingfield in November.

Top Guy (IRE) is coming off a strong win at Aintree, leading towards the finish.

On The Go won easily at Hereford in November.

Finally, Jolie Baie (FR) faded towards the end of the race at Uttoxeter, finishing third.

Analyzing these form lines is crucial, but it's also important to remember that horse racing is full of surprises. What do you think? Do any of these performances stand out to you? Let me know in the comments!