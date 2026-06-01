Race 3: Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint | Meydan Racecard Analysis & Odds Breakdown (2026)

Race 3: The Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint Sponsored By Emirates Courier Express (Group 3) is an exciting event taking place on the turf at Meydan on February 28, 2026. This race is open to horses aged 3 and older, covering a distance of 6 furlongs on a good track. With 15 runners, the competition is fierce, and the race is set to begin at 14:50. The off time is 14:50, and the winning time was an impressive 1 minute and 9.45 seconds.

Here's a breakdown of the participants:

Horse 2 (No. 5): 10/3 odds, Form: 60141-1

Horse 3 (No. 12): 11/1 odds, Form: 32215-1

Horse 4 (No. 9): 13/2 odds, Form: 2414-03

Horse 5 (No. 14): 10/3 odds, Form: 61188-5

Horse 6 (No. 7): 40/1 odds, Form: 72-4220

Horse 7 (No. 2): 33/1 odds, Form: 346-631

Horse 8 (No. 16): 50/1 odds, Form: 237-157

Horse 9 (No. 10): 5/1 odds, Form: 1405-12

Horse 10 (No. 3): 16/1 odds, Form: 15-9671

Horse 11 (No. 1): 28/1 odds, Form: 4028-34

Horse 12 (No. 11): 40/1 odds, Form: 152-854

Horse 13 (No. 6): 50/1 odds, Form: 760-400

Horse 14 (No. 8): 40/1 odds, Form: 1383-97

Horse 15 (No. 15): 16/1 odds, Form: 0/61816-

Horse 16 (No. 13): 6/1 odds, Form: 413726-

This race promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with a diverse range of horses and odds. The forms provide insights into each horse's recent performance, allowing spectators to make informed predictions. Don't miss out on this exciting race at Meydan!