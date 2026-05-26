Rabiya Mateo Opens Up About Her Depression and Anxious Distress Diagnosis (2026)

In a world where perfection is often the mask we wear, one brave soul dares to reveal the cracks beneath the surface. Rabiya Mateo, the celebrated beauty queen and actress, has courageously shared her battle with major depressive disorder and anxious distress, shedding light on a struggle that many face in silence. But here's where it gets controversial: in an era of constant connectivity, she chose to step away, leaving the country for three months to escape the triggers of a world that often misunderstands mental health. Is this the ultimate act of self-care, or a reflection of society’s failure to support those in need? In a heartfelt Facebook post, Rabiya opened up about her journey, sharing her medical certificate and detailing the daily battle to survive. She admitted to considering deactivating her online presence entirely, yearning for a quiet, peaceful life—a sentiment many can relate to in today’s hyper-connected world. And this is the part most people miss: her decision to keep fighting was inspired by the loss of Emman Atienza, a tragedy that reminded her of the pain her loved ones would endure if she gave up. 'I don’t want my Mama to experience the same thing,' she wrote, a poignant reminder of the ripple effects of mental health struggles. Rabiya’s story isn’t just about her; it’s a call to action. She ends her post with a powerful plea for kindness, emphasizing how even small gestures can mean the world to someone battling depression. Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: In a society that often prioritizes productivity over empathy, how can we better support those fighting invisible battles? Rabiya’s journey, from her reign as Miss Universe Philippines 2020 to her roles in 'Lolong: Pangil ng Maynila' and 'Makiling,' showcases her resilience. Yet, it’s her vulnerability in sharing her struggles that truly inspires. What’s your take? Do you think public figures like Rabiya have a responsibility to speak out about mental health, or should their personal battles remain private? Let’s start the conversation in the comments below.
Rabiya Mateo Opens Up About Her Depression and Anxious Distress Diagnosis (2026)
References
- https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/showbiz/chikaminute/973177/rabiya-mateo-reveals-depression-anxious-distress-diagnosis-everyday-was-a-struggle-to-survive/story/
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