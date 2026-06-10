R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead 2: Everything We Know About the Tubi Sequel (October 2026) (2026)

The world of horror is about to get a little spookier, and I, for one, am thrilled! R.L. Stine, the master of young adult horror, is back with a new installment in his Pumpkinhead franchise, and it's set to terrorize Tubi viewers this October.

The Pumpkinhead Phenomenon

R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead, inspired by his work The Haunting Hour, made a splash last Halloween, climbing the ranks of Variety's Streaming Original Movies Chart. The success of the first film has sparked a sequel, and I can't help but feel a sense of excitement and anticipation for what's to come.

A Tale of Curses and Forgotten Souls

Pumpkinhead 2, written and directed by Jem Garrard, delves deeper into the mythology of Redhaven, a town plagued by a harvest curse. The story follows Evan, a lonely and bullied teen, who unknowingly revives an ancient curse by discovering a forbidden spellbook. As the pumpkin-headed children rise, a misunderstood witch emerges as the town's last hope.

What makes this narrative particularly intriguing is the exploration of forgotten souls and the power of ancient magic. It's a classic horror trope with a modern twist, and I'm eager to see how Garrard weaves this tale.

Tubi's Commitment to Young Adult Horror

Tubi, a free streaming service, is making a bold move by investing in young adult horror content. Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi, recognizes Stine's impact on the genre and his ability to captivate each new generation. With Pumpkinhead 2, Tubi continues its commitment to fans of this often-overlooked demographic.

Stine's Enduring Legacy

R.L. Stine's impact on horror literature and media is undeniable. His works have shaped the genre for young audiences, and his stories continue to find new life and audiences. Stine's excitement for another Pumpkinhead adventure is palpable, and I believe his enthusiasm will translate into a thrilling and engaging sequel.

A Deeper Dive into Redhaven

The first Pumpkinhead film introduced us to Redhaven, a town shrouded in mystery and cursed by its past. With the sequel, we can expect a deeper exploration of this eerie setting and its dark history. I'm curious to see how the curse unfolds and what new horrors await our characters.

The Power of Storytelling

What many people don't realize is the impact that storytelling, especially in the horror genre, can have on young audiences. It's a powerful tool to engage and captivate, and Stine's works have proven to be a gateway for many into the world of horror. Pumpkinhead 2 has the potential to inspire a new generation of horror enthusiasts.

A Spooky October Treat

As we gear up for another Halloween season, R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2 promises to be a spooky treat. With its release during Tubi's "Terror on Tubi" event, horror fans can look forward to a thrilling and entertaining addition to their October watchlist. I, for one, will be eagerly awaiting its arrival!

Conclusion

The Pumpkinhead franchise is a testament to the enduring appeal of horror stories, especially when they're crafted by a master like R.L. Stine. With Pumpkinhead 2, we can expect a thrilling ride, a deeper exploration of Redhaven's curse, and a fresh take on the classic horror narrative. It's a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, and I, personally, can't wait to dive into this spooky adventure!