R Ashwin's Take: Shreyas Iyer's Journey to Greatness (2026)

In the world of cricket, where form and performance are everything, R Ashwin has been vocal about his admiration for Shreyas Iyer's recent rise to prominence. Ashwin, a seasoned cricketer himself, has observed Iyer's transformation from a good player to a potential great one, and he's not alone in his praise. Iyer's journey from a promising young talent to a consistent performer has been nothing short of remarkable, and it's a story that deserves to be told and analyzed. Personally, I think Iyer's recent form is not just a coincidence but a testament to his hard work, dedication, and natural talent. What makes this particularly fascinating is the way Iyer has evolved as a player, not just in terms of his batting but also in his leadership skills. In my opinion, Iyer's ability to adapt and improve is what sets him apart, and it's this mindset that could propel him to even greater heights. One thing that immediately stands out is Iyer's unwavering focus and determination. When he steps onto the field, he brings a certain intensity and presence that demands respect from his opponents. This is not just about his batting skills; it's about the way he carries himself and the confidence he exudes. What many people don't realize is that Iyer's success is not just about his individual brilliance but also about the way he has elevated the Punjab Kings as a team. By taking on the role of captain, Iyer has created a brotherhood within the team, fostering an environment where players feel supported and motivated. This has, in turn, translated into on-field success, with the Punjab Kings reaching the final of the IPL in 2025 and currently topping the points table in IPL 2026. If you take a step back and think about it, Iyer's impact goes beyond the statistics. It's about the way he has inspired a generation of young cricketers, showing them that hard work and dedication can lead to greatness. This raises a deeper question: what does it take to become a great cricketer? Is it just about natural talent, or is it about the mindset and the work ethic that one brings to the game? Iyer's journey suggests that it's a combination of both, and this is what makes him so fascinating to watch. A detail that I find especially interesting is the way Iyer has embraced challenges and turned them into opportunities. When he was initially criticized for his inability to play the short ball, he didn't shy away from the contest. Instead, he worked on his weaknesses and turned them into strengths, pulling Jasprit Bumrah front of square over midwicket for a six. This is the kind of mindset that inspires and motivates, and it's what makes Iyer such a compelling figure in the world of cricket. What this really suggests is that Iyer's journey from good to great is not just a personal triumph but also a reflection of the broader trends in the sport. Cricket is evolving, and players like Iyer are at the forefront of this change. They are not just adapting to the game; they are shaping it, and this is what makes the sport so exciting and dynamic. In conclusion, Shreyas Iyer's journey from good to great is a story that deserves to be told and celebrated. It's a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and natural talent, and it's a story that inspires and motivates. As a cricket fan, I can't help but be excited about the future of the sport, and players like Iyer are at the heart of this excitement. Personally, I think Iyer's journey is a reminder that greatness is not just about individual brilliance but also about the way one inspires and motivates others. It's a reminder that cricket is more than just a game; it's a community, and players like Iyer are the leaders who bring this community together.