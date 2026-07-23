Quinshon Judkins 2026 Season Preview: AFC Exec Predicts 'Big Year' (2026)

The NFL world is buzzing with anticipation as we gear up for the 2026 season, and one name that's generating a lot of excitement is Quinshon Judkins, the Cleveland Browns' running back. An AFC executive recently shared their insights with ESPN, predicting a "big year" for Judkins.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the context of Judkins' rookie season, which was cut short by a major leg and ankle injury. Despite this setback, the executive's praise highlights Judkins' potential and resilience.

"Runs incredibly hard, faster in the open field than you'd think," the executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. This insight provides a glimpse into Judkins' playing style, suggesting a dynamic and powerful presence on the field.

In my opinion, the key to Judkins' success lies in his ability to overcome adversity. Coming back from a significant injury and participating in offseason practices demonstrates his dedication and determination. It's a testament to his character and work ethic, which are often overlooked aspects of an athlete's journey.

The Numbers Don't Lie

Judkins' stats from the 2025 season are impressive, especially considering the circumstances. He amassed 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, showcasing his ability to make an impact in the running game. Additionally, his involvement in the passing game, with 26 receptions for 171 yards, highlights his versatility as a dual-threat player.

One detail that I find especially interesting is his pass route target percentage of 23%. This suggests that Judkins was a trusted option in the Browns' offensive scheme, and with an improved offensive line, he could become an even more potent weapon.

A Bright Future Ahead

As we look ahead to the 2026 season, Judkins' potential is undeniable. With a full offseason to prepare and an improved supporting cast, he could emerge as a breakout star. The executive's prediction of a "big year" is not just a bold statement but a reflection of Judkins' talent and the team's belief in his abilities.

In conclusion, Quinshon Judkins' story is a reminder that football is a game of second chances and untapped potential. His journey from injury to a potential breakout season is a narrative that will captivate fans and inspire players alike. As we eagerly await the start of the 2026 season, Judkins' name will undoubtedly be on everyone's lips, and his performance will be a testament to the power of resilience and hard work.