Queensland Maroons' Spine Shake-up: Ponga's New Role & Walker's Debut (2026)

The 2026 State of Origin series is set to be an intriguing affair, with a new-look Maroons team taking on the challenge of retaining the shield. The team's spine, in particular, has been a topic of much speculation and debate, with coach Billy Slater's decisions under the microscope. One of the most talked-about selections is the inclusion of Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga, who will don the No.1 jersey for Queensland in Origin One. This decision comes as no surprise, given Ponga's exceptional talent and versatility, but the specifics of his role have sparked further discussion.

Personally, I think Ponga's selection at fullback is a strategic move by Slater. Ponga's natural athleticism and ability to read the game make him an ideal candidate for this position. His experience playing fullback in the opening two games of last year's series, despite a foot injury in Game Three, showcases his adaptability and resilience. However, what many people don't realize is that Ponga's versatility extends beyond the fullback role. His time playing five-eighth for the Knights and the Māori All Stars has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of the game, making him a valuable asset in any position.

The absence of Tom Dearden through injury has led to speculation about Ponga's potential partnership with Cameron Munster in the halves. While this pairing is intriguing, I believe Slater's decision to stick with Ponga at fullback is a more calculated move. By keeping Ponga in his comfort zone, Slater can leverage his natural talent and leadership skills, ensuring a more cohesive and dynamic team performance.

The Maroons' spine also includes the inclusion of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in the centres. Tabuai-Fidow's 11 tries in 10 Origin appearances at centre showcase his scoring prowess and ability to create opportunities for his teammates. His partnership with Ponga is likely to be a key factor in the team's success, as they both possess a unique blend of speed, agility, and football intelligence.

One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of the four debutants named by Slater: Sam Walker, Max Plath, Jojo Fifita, and Briton Nikora. Walker, a seasoned halfback, brings a wealth of experience to the team, having steered the Roosters at halfback for six seasons. Plath, the son of a former Bronco, has the opportunity to achieve a long-awaited Origin dream. Fifita, a centre with a knack for scoring tries, adds depth to the team's attacking options. Nikora, a former New Zealand Test player, becomes eligible for Queensland due to recent rule changes, providing a unique perspective and skill set.

In my opinion, the Maroons' selection strategy is a testament to Slater's tactical acumen and understanding of the game. By embracing versatility and leadership, he has crafted a team that is both dynamic and adaptable. The inclusion of Ponga, Tabuai-Fidow, and the debutants showcases a balanced approach, ensuring the Maroons have the depth and skill to compete at the highest level.

As the series unfolds, the Maroons will undoubtedly face challenges and obstacles. However, with a strong spine and a cohesive unit, they have the potential to emerge victorious. The 2026 State of Origin series promises to be an enthralling spectacle, with the Maroons aiming to retain their hard-fought shield. The question remains: can they rise to the occasion and secure another victory?