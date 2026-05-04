Queensland Hate Speech Laws: Last-Minute Changes and Controversy (2026)

Bold warning: Queensland’s hate-speech laws are in upheaval, with last-minute rewrites shaking up a bill meant to curb antisemitism. And this is where the debate heats up... The state government has rolled back some of the extraordinary powers originally proposed, amid broad criticism from legal experts, religious groups, and civil-liberties advocates.

What changed? The bill now explicitly names two phrases that the government deems antisemitic: “from the river to the sea” and “globalise the intifada.” Initially, the legislation also allowed the attorney-general to ban any expression that incited violence, harm, or offence. After pushback, ministers said they would limit these powers, but late on Monday they shifted again. The current changes require the two chants to be specified in the law, and any future additions would need new legislation and parliamentary scrutiny.

Attorney-General Deb Frecklington stated that the government had been listening to Queenslanders. The proposed broad powers drew widespread criticism through the parliamentary committee process—from legal and religious groups to civil-liberties experts. The Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies supported the measure, arguing the phrases can be used to intimidate Jewish people. The legislation was introduced in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack to crack down on antisemitism. The maximum penalty proposed for breaching the law is two years’ imprisonment.

Political responses are mixed. Opposition Leader Steven Miles indicated his party would support the overall legislation but with serious reservations, and on ABC Radio Brisbane he said Labor would need to review the new proposals. He described the process as chaotic, noting that the LNP’s stance appeared to shift the premier’s position.

Gun-law reforms form a separate pillar of the package. Proposals include requiring new gun-license applicants to be Australian citizens, tougher penalties for firearm theft and trafficking, and new offences targeting drive-by shootings, especially near places of worship. The package also addresses the Wieambilla shooting, where two police officers and a bystander were killed in 2022. One contentious point is the rejection of a recommendation to mandate mental-health assessments for weapon-license applicants.

Miles argued that, while Labor supports the goals of the reforms, the measures fall short and would leave Queensland with comparatively weaker gun laws. He warned the reforms could encourage stockpiling of dangerous weapons and leave Queensland out of step with national reforms, including a proposed Commonwealth gun-buyback scheme sparked by Bondi.

Legislative timing remains tight. Parliament is expected to debate and pass both the hate-speech changes and the gun-reform package within the week.