Queensland Flood Emergency: Residents Evacuate as Copperfield River Swells (2026)

Emergency Alert: Queensland Town Residents Urged to Evacuate as Floods Approach

The residents of Einasleigh, a town near the Copperfield River in Far North Queensland, are facing an urgent situation. The Etheridge Shire Council has issued a critical flash flooding emergency warning, instructing all residents to leave their homes immediately.

The council's warning highlights the rapid rise in floodwaters due to heavy rainfall, which has caused the Copperfield dam to overflow. The situation is described as "very dangerous," and residents are advised to take immediate action.

"It's time to act fast and save yourselves," the council urged. "Bring your emergency kit and head to the evacuation point on the high ground of the Einasleigh-Forsyth road, away from the encroaching floodwaters."

This is a critical moment, and the council emphasizes the need for swift action. Residents are encouraged to stay prepared and informed, ensuring they have access to essential supplies and a safe place to go. With the potential for rapid changes in the situation, staying updated is crucial.

For the latest updates and breaking news, residents are advised to follow the 9NEWS App and stay tuned to 9News for further instructions and safety tips. The council also requests that residents share their stories and experiences to help others stay informed and prepared.

Remember, in times of emergency, staying informed and taking action can make all the difference. Stay safe, and keep an eye out for further updates.