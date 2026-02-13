Queensferry Crossing: Delays and Traffic Incidents Explained (2026)

Imagine starting your day with a commute that turns into a frustrating crawl—that’s exactly what happened to drivers on the Queensferry Crossing early Tuesday morning. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite multiple road traffic incidents being cleared to the hard shoulder, drivers still faced delays of around 30 minutes. Why? And this is the part most people miss—residual congestion can linger long after an accident is resolved, leaving commuters wondering if there’s a better way to manage post-incident traffic flow. Let’s dive in.

The chaos began during the pre-dawn hours when ‘multiple road traffic incidents’ brought the southbound carriageway of the Queensferry Crossing to a near standstill. Traffic Scotland swiftly confirmed the restrictions on the M90 southbound, assuring drivers that the incidents had been moved to the hard shoulder by 7:12 a.m. Yet, the delays persisted, prompting officials to urge travelers to allocate extra time for their journeys. No injuries were reported, which is a silver lining, but the gridlock raised questions about traffic management efficiency.

See Also
A30 Cornwall Reopens After Crash | LIVE UpdatesUK's Train Driver Age Limit Dropped to 18: What You Need to KnowIs South Tyneside Council's First-Class Travel Really 'Out of Touch'? | BBC InvestigationCornwall Train Delays: Passengers Stranded Due to Broken Train

Here’s the bold part: While Police Scotland thanked motorists for their patience and noted that emergency services were on-site to assist, the incident highlights a recurring issue—how quickly can we restore normalcy after an accident? Is our current system optimized, or are there untapped solutions waiting to be explored? For instance, could smarter traffic light systems or real-time rerouting apps play a bigger role in minimizing delays?

See Also
A52 Traffic Chaos: Live Updates on Major Delays Towards Derby City Centre

Police Scotland added that the Forth Road Bridge remained open despite the crash around 6:30 a.m., involving multiple vehicles. While the absence of injuries is reassuring, the incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of our daily commutes. And here’s a thought-provoking question: Are we doing enough to prevent such incidents, or is our focus solely on reacting to them? Share your thoughts in the comments—do you think our traffic management systems need an overhaul, or is this just an unavoidable part of modern commuting?

As you plan your next journey, remember to check Traffic Scotland’s updates at https://trafficscotland.org to stay informed. And if you’re looking for the latest news on the go, STV News is now on WhatsApp—simply scan the QR code on your mobile device to stay connected. Because in today’s fast-paced world, staying informed isn’t just convenient—it’s essential.

Queensferry Crossing: Delays and Traffic Incidents Explained (2026)

References

Top Articles
Thomas Frank's Tottenham Tactics: Unlocking Offensive Potential
Raihan Vadra Engaged! Inside the Intimate Ceremony & Family Details
Tesla Dethroned: BYD Takes the EV Crown | 2025 Sales Analysis
Latest Posts
2XKO Tier List Breakdown: Noka's Surprising Rankings!
Remembering John Mulrooney: Stand-Up Legend, Late Night Host, and More | Tribute to a Comedy Icon
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Clemencia Bogisich Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 6672

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Clemencia Bogisich Ret

Birthday: 2001-07-17

Address: Suite 794 53887 Geri Spring, West Cristentown, KY 54855

Phone: +5934435460663

Job: Central Hospitality Director

Hobby: Yoga, Electronics, Rafting, Lockpicking, Inline skating, Puzzles, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Clemencia Bogisich Ret, I am a super, outstanding, graceful, friendly, vast, comfortable, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.