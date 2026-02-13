Queensferry Crossing: Delays and Traffic Incidents Explained (2026)

Imagine starting your day with a commute that turns into a frustrating crawl—that’s exactly what happened to drivers on the Queensferry Crossing early Tuesday morning. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite multiple road traffic incidents being cleared to the hard shoulder, drivers still faced delays of around 30 minutes. Why? And this is the part most people miss—residual congestion can linger long after an accident is resolved, leaving commuters wondering if there’s a better way to manage post-incident traffic flow. Let’s dive in.

The chaos began during the pre-dawn hours when ‘multiple road traffic incidents’ brought the southbound carriageway of the Queensferry Crossing to a near standstill. Traffic Scotland swiftly confirmed the restrictions on the M90 southbound, assuring drivers that the incidents had been moved to the hard shoulder by 7:12 a.m. Yet, the delays persisted, prompting officials to urge travelers to allocate extra time for their journeys. No injuries were reported, which is a silver lining, but the gridlock raised questions about traffic management efficiency.

Here’s the bold part: While Police Scotland thanked motorists for their patience and noted that emergency services were on-site to assist, the incident highlights a recurring issue—how quickly can we restore normalcy after an accident? Is our current system optimized, or are there untapped solutions waiting to be explored? For instance, could smarter traffic light systems or real-time rerouting apps play a bigger role in minimizing delays?

Police Scotland added that the Forth Road Bridge remained open despite the crash around 6:30 a.m., involving multiple vehicles. While the absence of injuries is reassuring, the incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of our daily commutes. And here’s a thought-provoking question: Are we doing enough to prevent such incidents, or is our focus solely on reacting to them? Share your thoughts in the comments—do you think our traffic management systems need an overhaul, or is this just an unavoidable part of modern commuting?

As you plan your next journey, remember to check Traffic Scotland's updates at https://trafficscotland.org to stay informed.