Queen Elizabeth's 'Unknown' Bridesmaid Dress: A Fashion Revelation! (2026)

The fashion world has long been captivated by the style choices of the British monarchy, and the late Queen Elizabeth II was no exception. While she is often remembered for her elegant and timeless looks, there is a lesser-known side to her fashion story that is both fascinating and revealing. One particular dress, a bridesmaid's gown from the early 1930s, has recently been unearthed and has sparked a new wave of interest in the Queen's hidden love of fashion.

This dress, which was worn by the then-Princess Elizabeth at the wedding of her uncle, Prince George, Duke of Kent, is a stunning example of the fashion trends of the time. With its silver lamé fabric, V-neckline, tulle skirt, and dramatic ruffled shoulders, it is reminiscent of the iconic Letty Lynton dress from the 1932 film, 'Red Dust'. This film, starring Joan Crawford, featured a costume design by Gilbert Adrian that quickly became a staple of 1930s fashion, with the Letty Lynton dress becoming so popular that Macy's department store sold over 50,000 replicas.

What makes this particular dress even more intriguing is the fact that it was worn by the future Queen just two years before she was thrust into the spotlight as the British monarch. This suggests that the dress may have been one of the many styles that took inspiration from the fashion trends of the time, and that the Queen had a keen eye for fashion even at a young age. In fact, it is now clear that the Queen had a quiet love of fashion that developed into a close relationship with British designers, including Norman Hartnell, who designed her star-embroidered wedding dress in 1947 and her silver and gold embellished coronation dress in 1953.

The Queen's style was elegant, restrained, and appropriate, but it was also something that she made recognizable. She absolutely followed fashion, and her sartorial choices were often compared to those of her younger sister, Princess Margaret, who favored Paris couturiers. However, the Queen chose to support the best of British, and her style was a reflection of her commitment to the country and its designers.

The recent discovery of this bridesmaid's dress is a fascinating insight into the Queen's fashion journey. It is a reminder that even the most reserved and traditional members of the monarchy can have a hidden love of fashion, and that their style choices can be a reflection of their personality and values. It is also a testament to the enduring appeal of vintage fashion, and how the trends of the past can continue to inspire and influence the fashion choices of today.