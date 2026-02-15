Quebec's New Bill 19: What It Means for Doctors and Patients (2026)

A bold move to reshape healthcare: Quebec's new bill. Quebec's healthcare system is at a crossroads, and the latest bill has everyone talking.

Quebec Health Minister Sonia Bélanger has introduced a fresh proposal to reform doctors' pay, aiming to address the concerns raised by Bill 2. This new bill, titled Bill 19, is a response to the potential clinic closures and GP exodus to other provinces that Bill 2 threatened.

But here's where it gets controversial... Bill 19 is expected to take effect on February 28th, and it's a direct result of the ongoing tensions between family physicians and medical specialists over Bill 2's performance-based pay structure.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government has been navigating these complex waters, and their latest legislation aims to formalize a deal with family physicians, which includes a unique compensation split: 50% as a fixed amount per patient, 30% fee-for-service, and 20% hourly rate. This deal also promises a significant increase in overall compensation for family doctors by 2028.

And this is the part most people miss... Bill 19 also removes the obligation for family doctor groups (GMFs) to take on all orphaned patients by January 2027, instead setting a voluntary target of 500,000 patients by June, with incentives worth $76 million.

Negotiations with medical specialists are ongoing, and the government has left the door open for further bills to reflect potential agreements. However, the compensation model for specialists is expected to remain largely unchanged.

Dr. Benoît Heppell, a family physician, sees Bill 19 as a sign of cooperation between the government and the FMOQ, hoping it will encourage more physicians to choose family medicine.

But not everyone is convinced. Québec Solidaire's health critic, Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, questions whether these changes will truly prevent doctors from leaving the public sector. He believes the CAQ should have introduced this bill earlier to avoid the drama and patient panic.

So, what's your take on Quebec's healthcare reform? Are these changes a step in the right direction, or do they fall short? Let's discuss in the comments!