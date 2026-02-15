Quebec's Doctor Salary Reform: CAQ Tables Bill 19 to Modify Bill 2 (2026)

Quebec’s Healthcare Overhaul: A Controversial Bill Gets a Makeover

Quebec’s healthcare system is at a crossroads, and the latest move by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government has everyone talking. In a bold step, Health Minister Sonia Bélanger has introduced Bill 19, which significantly rolls back the contentious provisions of the earlier Bill 2—a legislation that sought to reform doctor salaries but instead sparked widespread criticism and instability. But here's where it gets controversial: while the new bill aims to mend fences with family doctors, it leaves specialists in the lurch, raising questions about fairness and long-term sustainability. And this is the part most people miss: the deal with family doctors, though widely supported, includes exceptions that could limit its impact on patient access. Let’s dive into the details and explore why this matters for Quebecers—and why it might just be the tip of the iceberg in the ongoing healthcare debate.

The Backstory: A Turbulent Journey for Bill 2

Quebec’s healthcare system has been under scrutiny for years, with access to family doctors being a persistent issue. In October, the CAQ government passed Bill 2, a sweeping reform aimed at overhauling doctor compensation. The bill, championed by then-Health Minister Christian Dubé, was designed to impose a new wage system and penalize doctors who didn’t meet patient care targets. However, it faced fierce opposition from Quebec’s medical community, leading to destabilization within the CAQ government. Dubé eventually resigned, and two other ministers followed suit, leaving the bill in limbo.

The New Deal: A Compromise with Family Doctors

Fast forward to December, and a last-minute agreement was struck between the government and the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ), representing family doctors. This deal, which garnered a staggering 97% approval from FMOQ members, softened many of Bill 2’s harsher measures. Now, Bill 19 formalizes this agreement, removing the Health Ministry’s power to unilaterally change doctor payment methods or impose financial penalties. It also eliminates the controversial colour-coded patient vulnerability system, which many saw as overly bureaucratic.

But here’s the catch: While Bill 19 opens the door to a capitation-based payment system—where doctors receive a set amount per enrolled patient—it doesn’t mandate it. The proportion of capitation pay is still up for negotiation, with the government aiming for 50%. Additionally, the bill includes numerous exceptions for doctors, such as those near retirement, working in emergencies, or providing end-of-life care. This raises the question: Will the capitation system truly revolutionize patient access, or will it be watered down by these carve-outs?

The Numbers: Ambitious Targets, But Will They Be Met?

The agreement with the FMOQ sets a lofty goal: 500,000 more Quebecers with access to a family doctor by June 30. Of these, 180,000 are considered vulnerable and in urgent need of care. Progress is already underway, with 78,000 patients notified in January that they’ve been enrolled in the Primary Care Access Point system. Health Minister Bélanger calls this a “concrete” step forward, but skeptics wonder if the target is achievable given the exceptions and ongoing negotiations.

The Specialist Conundrum: A Deal Still Pending

While family doctors have reached a compromise, the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ) remains at odds with the government. Bélanger acknowledges that negotiations are ongoing, but the lack of a deal with specialists could delay further reforms. This two-tiered approach raises concerns about equity in the healthcare system. Are family doctors getting a better deal at the expense of specialists? And what does this mean for patients who rely on both?

Looking Ahead: A System in Transition

Beyond Bill 19, Bélanger has hinted at a broader overhaul of family medicine groups, with details expected in April. This suggests that the government is taking a multi-pronged approach to fixing Quebec’s healthcare woes. However, the success of these reforms will depend on buy-in from all stakeholders—doctors, patients, and taxpayers alike.

The Bigger Question: Is This Enough?

As Quebec moves forward with these changes, the bigger question remains: Will these reforms address the root causes of the healthcare crisis, or are they merely a band-aid solution? The capitation system, while promising, is not a silver bullet. Patient access, doctor retention, and equitable care are complex issues that require more than legislative tweaks. As Bélanger herself admits, “We are in the middle”—but is the middle enough?

Your Turn: What Do You Think?

Is Bill 19 a step in the right direction, or does it fall short of what Quebec’s healthcare system truly needs? Should the government prioritize deals with specialists, or is the focus on family doctors justified? Share your thoughts in the comments below—let’s keep the conversation going!