Queanbeyan's Hole-in-One Streak: An Unbelievable Golf Story (2026)

Something extraordinary is happening in Queanbeyan, and it’s got golfers everywhere scratching their heads. Could there really be a secret to achieving the elusive hole-in-one hidden in this Australian town? Recent events suggest there might be—or at the very least, there’s some serious magic in the air. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is it sheer luck, or is there something more to this phenomenon? Let’s dive in.

Queanbeyan Golf Club has been the stage for an astonishing streak of holes-in-one, leaving players and spectators alike wondering if there’s something special in the water—or perhaps the course itself is just that forgiving. In just 23 days, the club recorded five holes-in-one, with the 12th hole stealing the spotlight by delivering four of these aces in a mere 15-day span. Not to be outdone, the 17th hole decided to join the party, adding to the frenzy. This isn’t just a fluke—it’s a trend that has golfers packing their bags and heading across the NSW border in hopes of catching some of that Queanbeyan luck.

But is it really just luck? Consider this: the odds of a single hole-in-one are already staggering, estimated at around 1 in 12,500 for a par-three hole. Now, multiply that by four holes-in-one on the same hole in 15 days, and you’re looking at odds of roughly 1 in 433,000—or about two in a million. And this is the part most people miss: Jo Crooks, one of the lucky golfers, achieved her second hole-in-one on the 12th hole, having already aced it on Easter Sunday the previous year. Coincidence? Or is the 12th hole truly the hole of destiny?

Across the border at Royal Canberra, the drama continued. During a mixed competition, two members from the same group achieved holes-in-one on the 8th hole—back-to-back. The club proudly declared the odds of this happening to be 26 million to one, though the PGA of America places it at 17 million to one. Either way, it’s an event so rare that it’s destined to become a legendary tale in Royal Canberra’s history. As the club put it, ‘Two tee shots. Two perfect strikes. Two balls disappearing into the cup.’ Unforgettable.

Now, let’s talk about the golfers behind these feats. Andrew Beauman, Jason Huntly, Jo Crooks, and Dat Huynh are the names etched into Queanbeyan’s 12th hole fame. Huynh, a 46-year-old with a handicap of one, has become a 12th hole specialist, scoring all four of his holes-in-one on this very hole. ‘It slam dunked—went straight in. No divots, no nothing,’ he said. Meanwhile, Huntly has a unique claim to fame: he once teed off on the 17th, shanked his first shot out of bounds, and then aced his second shot. Technically, it doesn’t count as a hole-in-one due to the penalty stroke, but it’s a story he’ll tell for years.

So, what’s the secret to conquering the 12th hole? According to Beauman, it’s all about using the lay of the land. His winning shot bounced off the hill on the right side of the green and rolled straight into the cup. ‘It was the same old bad shot, but it bounced down off the hill and... into the hole,’ he explained. Crooks, on the other hand, admits she’s usually lucky to land on the green, let alone ace the hole. ‘I don’t think it’s an easy hole at all,’ she said. Yet, she’s done it twice.

Here’s the burning question: Is Queanbeyan’s 12th hole truly magical, or is it just a matter of probability catching up with a busy course? With around 1,080 competition rounds played during the fortnight of the streak, the odds start to seem less impossible. But that doesn’t diminish the awe-inspiring nature of these achievements. Whether it’s skill, luck, or something in the air, one thing is certain—Queanbeyan has become the ultimate destination for golfers chasing their hole-in-one dreams.

What do you think? Is there something special about Queanbeyan’s courses, or is this just a remarkable coincidence? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this golfing phenomenon!