QPR's Ilias Chair to Miss Two More Games (2026)

Ilias Chair, a key player for QPR, will miss at least two more matches due to injury. Despite participating in full training last week and initially appearing ready for the Hull trip, he was not included in the starting lineup for the game and is unlikely to train this week. This means he will be absent for the upcoming visits to Southampton and Sheffield United. Head coach Julien Stephan expressed concern about the player's availability, noting that he is being assessed day by day and will not be back soon. The team's striker situation is further complicated by the absence of Justin Obikwu, who has yet to make his debut after an injury in training. Meanwhile, winger Kwame Poku has returned to training, offering some positive news for the team. The club's top scorer, Rumarn Burrell, is also sidelined with a hamstring injury, adding to the challenges faced by QPR.