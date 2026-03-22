Qantas A350 Premium Economy Seat Explained: What to Expect in 2027 (2026)

Qantas is revolutionizing the skies with its latest innovation in premium economy seating, marking a significant shift in the airline's approach to passenger comfort and experience. The airline's new A350 premium economy seat is a testament to its commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience, especially for those embarking on long-haul journeys. This seat is not just an upgrade; it's a complete transformation, addressing the needs and preferences of modern travelers.

One of the standout features of the new seat is the increased legroom, a welcome relief for those who find themselves on extended flights. With a pitch of 40 inches, the seat offers a significant upgrade over the standard 38-inch pitch found in many premium economy cabins. This extra space allows passengers to stretch out, cross their legs comfortably, and even make quick movements in and out of their seats without feeling cramped. It's a simple yet effective improvement that enhances the overall comfort of long-haul travelers.

Qantas has also ditched the foot 'hammock' netting, a feature that often proved cumbersome and difficult to use. In its place, the airline has opted for a more conventional calf-rest and a foot-rest that swings down from below the seat in front. This design not only simplifies the user experience but also ensures that passengers can easily access the foot-rest without any fuss. The new design is a practical and thoughtful improvement, addressing a common pain point for many travelers.

Privacy is another key focus of the new seat. The introduction of an 8-inch wing extending from the height-adjustable headrest provides a subtle yet effective barrier between passengers. This feature not only enhances privacy but also offers a comfortable napping position when passengers rest their head at either side. The seat's sculpted design, with subtle touches like scalloping the armrests, further maximizes passenger space and comfort.

The seat also boasts high-tech features that cater to the modern traveler's needs. Each seat includes a crisp 4K video screen, Bluetooth pairing for headphones, and support for multi-channel spatial audio. The tray table has a clever groove to accommodate phones or tablets, and there are two high-power USB-C ports in the armrest for charging devices. While AC power outlets are absent, the focus on USB-C connectivity ensures that modern devices can still be charged efficiently.

The color scheme of the new seat and its dedicated cabin exudes a softer, lighter feel. The lighter palette, developed by seat designer David Caon, creates a more coherent and calming aesthetic throughout the aircraft. This shift from darker fabrics and plastics to lighter, more refined materials is a conscious effort to induce a sense of calm and consistency across all cabins.

In conclusion, Qantas' new A350 premium economy seat is a game-changer for long-haul travelers. It addresses the needs and preferences of modern passengers, offering increased legroom, improved privacy, and high-tech features. The seat's design and aesthetics are a testament to Qantas' commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience. As the airline embarks on its Project Sunrise flights, the new premium economy seat will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of long-haul travel.