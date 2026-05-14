Q4 2025 Credit Card Delinquencies, Balances, and Debt Analysis (2026)

Bold takeaway: Despite fears of overwhelmed households, credit card delinquencies are at multi-year lows while balances keep rising—reshaping how we read consumer debt dynamics in late 2025.

But here’s where it gets controversial: the apparent strength in spending signals a different kind of risk—one that banks are actively monetizing through expanding credit limits and incentives that could sow the seeds for future trouble if income growth slows or inflation spikes again.

Original report origin:

- Author: Wolf Richter for Wolf Street.

- Topic: Q4 2025 figures on credit card delinquencies, balances, spending, available credit, and collections.

Key findings in plain language:

- Delinquency rates: The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit cards issued by all U.S. commercial banks fell to 2.94% at the end of Q4 2025 (seasonally adjusted), matching the level last seen in Q3 2023 and down from 3.08% a year earlier and 3.10% two years earlier. This uses regulatory reports from all banks and includes cards rated subprime. Non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) delinquency stood at 3.03%, the lowest for any Q4 since Q4 2022.

- Historical context: After a period of artificially low delinquencies during the “Free-Money” era, rates rose modestly once that phase ended, then trended lower again through 2024. Overall, delinquencies remain relatively low when viewed against the 25-year data window.

- Credit card balances: End-Q4 balances rose to $1.28 trillion, up $69 billion from a year earlier (a 5.7% increase). These balances reflect statement balances before payments and largely represent spending that is typically paid off by due date, meaning interest accrues only if they’re not paid in full.

- Spending vs. borrowing nuance: Balances track spending activity, not net borrowing per se, and they’re a proxy for consumer spending strength.

- Other consumer loans: Balances for non-card loans (e.g., personal loans, BNPL, payday loans) rose 1.1% year over year to $560 billion, a pace well below inflation. These loans many times accrue interest, depending on product.

- Long-run perspective: Both card and other consumer debt have barely grown for two decades relative to population and income growth, despite economic shifts.

- Spending dynamics and consumer wealth: Consumers are reporting record incomes, a large share of households own homes (with a meaningful subset mortgage-free), substantial stock ownership, and substantial cash reserves earning interest. These conditions support loan repayment capacity and continued card usage for everyday transactions.

- Debt burden versus spending power: When you combine card balances with other consumer debt, total balances rose by $75 billion year over year to $1.84 trillion, a 4.2% increase. The debt-to-disposable-income ratio sits around 8.0% for Q4, a level seen in late 2024 and 2023 and lower than pre-pandemic periods, signaling a relatively manageable debt burden given current income streams.

- Available credit: Banks have expanded credit lines aggressively because card lending is highly profitable through swipe fees and ongoing incentives. Total credit card limits reached a record $5.4 trillion, while unused available credit climbed to a new high of about $4.15 trillion.

- Collections trend: Third-party collections reached a record low share, at 4.6% of consumers, indicating fewer accounts are ending up in external collection processes.

Key implications explained for beginners:

- Why delinquencies falling matters: Lower delinquencies imply households are managing debt payments more effectively, even as spending rises. This can reflect stronger income growth, better financial health, or both.

- Why rising balances aren’t the same as rising debt danger: If most balances are paid off monthly, interest costs stay low. A rising balance can simply reflect higher spending activity rather than increased borrowing risk, though it does heighten risk if repayment rates weaken.

- The role of available credit: Banks extend more credit to encourage more spending and boost fee revenue. This creates a potential vulnerability if borrowers suddenly face income shocks—yet current indicators show a solid cushion for now.

- What collections indicate: Fewer accounts are slipping into collections signals healthier overall credit performance, but it’s worth watching for signs of strain if macro conditions shift.

Illustrative takeaway:

- Think of consumer credit like a revolving door: a larger amount of available credit (the door’s width) lets people spend more, but whether they walk through depends on income, prices, and savings. Right now, the door is wide, spending is strong, delinquencies are low, and collections are rare. The question is whether that balance persists if conditions tighten.

Bottom line and questions to consider: Are we witnessing a durable improvement in consumer financial health driven by real income gains and wealth, or is much of this fueled by expanding credit and incentives that could amplify trouble if incomes slip? How should policymakers and lenders balance the urge to grow credit against the risk of future delinquencies rising if the economy cools? Share your perspective in the comments: do you think this healthy-looking trend will continue, or is it masking emerging fragilities beneath the surface?