Pynk Beard on America's Got Talent: From Birmingham to Billboard & Beyond! (2026)

Sebastian Kole, a Birmingham native, is making waves in the music industry with his new artistic identity, Pynk Beard. This talented musician is set to take the stage on the upcoming season of 'America's Got Talent', marking a significant shift from his behind-the-scenes role as a songwriter and producer. But what makes Pynk Beard's journey so captivating? Let's dive in and explore the story behind this rising star.

A Musical Journey from Bars to Billboard Hits

Kole's musical journey began in the church, where he honed his skills before transitioning to the vibrant college scene in Alabama. As a Music Tech major, he regularly performed in local bars and clubs, eventually catching his big break in 2012 when he co-wrote the chart-topping hit 'Goin' In' for Jennifer Lopez and Flo Rida. Since then, he's accumulated an impressive list of credits, including collaborations with Alessia Cara, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and many others. His songwriting and production skills have contributed to numerous Billboard hits and notable projects, solidifying his place in the industry.

A Return to Roots: Country Music and Pynk Beard

Despite his success in pop and R&B, Kole's recent venture into the spotlight as Pynk Beard is a nod to his country music roots. Growing up in a preacher's household, he was immersed in gospel, soul, and country music. His debut country EP, 'Red Dirt Diaries', is a testament to this influence. By signing with Anzie Blue Records, Kole is blending genres and offering a unique perspective on Southern life. His latest single, 'Ice on the Road', has already garnered critical acclaim and social media attention, with praise from artists like SZA and Queen Latifah.

Redemption on the National Stage

Pynk Beard's journey to 'America's Got Talent' is a story of personal fulfillment and artistic expression. Kole recalled an earlier attempt to audition for the show in Nashville, where he was met with skepticism from peers who questioned his decision to join a talent competition. However, he remained steadfast, prioritizing his passion for performing over industry expectations. As he steps onto the AGT stage, Kole is eager to showcase his singing and performing abilities, finding joy in reconnecting with his audience.

What's Next for Pynk Beard?

While the exact performance date on 'America's Got Talent' is yet to be announced, Kole is thrilled to share his voice with the public. Birmingham residents can support their hometown artist by tuning in to the show, which airs on NBC and is broadcast on WVTM-TV channel 13. For those who prefer streaming, episodes are available on Peacock the day after they air on NBC, or you can catch them on live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or Sling TV. Pynk Beard's journey is a testament to the power of artistic expression and the importance of embracing one's roots. As he takes on the national spotlight, we can expect to see a unique blend of genres and a fresh perspective on Southern music.

In my opinion, Pynk Beard's story is a fascinating exploration of artistic identity and the power of following one's passions. It raises questions about the role of talent competitions in the music industry and the importance of embracing diverse musical influences. As we eagerly await his performance on 'America's Got Talent', let's celebrate the creativity and courage it takes to step into the spotlight and share one's art with the world.