Putin's Santa Gifts: AI Video Sparks Controversy! (2026)

In a surprising twist, Russia's embassy in Kenya released an AI-generated Christmas video that's sparking both amusement and controversy. The video features Vladimir Putin, reimagined as Santa Claus, distributing gifts to various world leaders. But this isn't your typical holiday cheer; the presents and their recipients tell a much more complex story.

The video, accompanied by the caption, "Christmas season is the time of giving, when Russia makes sure that all of its friends get something nice and are well and merry," sets a festive tone. However, the second part of the caption, "As for the naughty ones, they too will get what is coming for them," hints at a more provocative message.

So, who made the 'nice' list? Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a stealth fighter jet, a clear nod to the strengthening defense ties between India and Russia. Other world leaders also received gifts, but the nature of those gifts and who received them is quite telling.

But here's where it gets controversial: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wasn't on the 'nice' list. Instead, he received a pair of handcuffs in the video, a clear message amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries. This symbolic gesture is bound to raise eyebrows.

The video, produced by the Russian state-backed outlet Sputnik, offers a satirical take on global politics. The background music is an instrumental version of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas," adding a layer of irony to the situation.

Let's take a closer look at the gifts:

Zelensky: Handcuffs and a depiction behind bars.

Handcuffs and a depiction behind bars. Donald Trump: A framed photo of his meeting with Putin in Alaska.

A framed photo of his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Xi Jinping: Chinese yuan and Russian ruble ornaments, along with a dollar-bill ornament that breaks, symbolizing economic alignment and de-dollarization.

Chinese yuan and Russian ruble ornaments, along with a dollar-bill ornament that breaks, symbolizing economic alignment and de-dollarization. Recep Tayyip Erdogan: A snow globe featuring "Akkuyu," referencing Turkey's nuclear power plant built by Russia.

A snow globe featuring "Akkuyu," referencing Turkey's nuclear power plant built by Russia. Kim Jong Un: A sword with the inscription, "From Russia with gratitude."

A sword with the inscription, "From Russia with gratitude." Viktor Orban: A gift card for Gazprom, Russia's energy giant, with a "special offer" message.

A gift card for Gazprom, Russia's energy giant, with a "special offer" message. Nicolas Maduro: A DJ set, accompanied by the message, "No war just peace, forever, forever, forever."

The video's release coincided with escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia launching a massive attack on Kyiv. The US and Ukraine are currently discussing a 20-point peace plan, which includes security guarantees and demilitarized zones.

This AI-generated video is more than just a holiday greeting; it's a commentary on global politics, alliances, and conflicts. It's a bold statement that invites us to consider the complexities of international relations and the role of symbolism in diplomacy.

What do you think of this unique approach to political messaging? Do you see it as playful satire, a provocative statement, or something else entirely? Share your thoughts in the comments below!