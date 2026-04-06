Putin's Residence Under Attack: Russia vs. Ukraine's War of Words (2026)

Russia and Ukraine's heated exchange over a suspected drone attack on Putin's residence

In a recent development, Russia and Ukraine have engaged in a heated exchange, with Russia accusing Ukraine of a drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin's official residences. Ukraine has vehemently denied these claims, labeling them as a 'complete fabrication'. The Kremlin, however, has stated its military is prepared to retaliate, adding a layer of tension to the situation.

The alleged incident took place in the Novgorod region, situated between Moscow and St. Petersburg. According to Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, Ukraine launched 91 drones at Putin's residence between Sunday night and Monday morning. The drones were reportedly intercepted by air defenses, and no casualties were reported. However, the location of Putin during the incident remains unclear, and Lavrov provided no additional details.

In response, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, dismissed the accusations, suggesting that Russia is attempting to sabotage peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed this sentiment, criticizing Russia's 'dangerous statements' aimed at undermining diplomatic efforts. He emphasized that Russia's actions are typical of its attempts to justify further attacks on Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Russian state media reported that Putin had a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump following the incident, indicating a potential shift in Russia's stance in peace talks. This comes on the heels of in-person talks between Zelenskyy and Trump, where progress was made on a 20-point peace plan and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of undermining peace talks, highlighting the contrast between Ukraine's commitment to diplomacy and Russia's actions. The Kremlin, in response, suggested that Western media is 'playing along with Ukraine', and Putin's Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, deflected questions about evidence, stating it was a military matter.

Social media commentators have suggested that Russia's alleged drone attack may have been a strategic move to gauge Trump's stance on Ukraine and test the viability of potential security guarantees for Kyiv in a peace deal. Olena Halushka, a co-founder of the International Centre for Ukrainian Victory, expressed concern about the fragility of such guarantees in the face of Russian false-flag operations.

Despite Trump's initial outrage, as reported by Russian state media, he later appeared to align with Russia's narrative, expressing anger at the perceived timing of the attack. However, he also acknowledged the possibility that the attack might not have occurred, relying on Putin's account.