Purdue University's Presidential Lecture Series: Leading Tech Figures to Speak (2026)

Get ready to be inspired, because this spring, Purdue University is pulling out all the stops with a Presidential Lecture Series lineup that’s nothing short of extraordinary. But here’s where it gets even more exciting: the series isn’t just about big names—it’s also part of Purdue’s celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday, blending history, innovation, and visionary leadership in a way that’s sure to spark conversation.

Kicking off the series on February 26 is Timothy Ferris, the acclaimed science writer, producer, and documentarian whose work has captivated audiences worldwide. Ferris, whose book Coming of Age in the Milky Way was hailed by The New York Times as one of the leading works of the 20th century, will bring his unique perspective on the intersection of science, liberty, and human progress. And this is the part most people miss: Ferris was also a candidate to fly on the space shuttle in 1986, blending firsthand experience with his storytelling prowess. His documentary The Creation of the Universe and his role in producing the Voyager phonograph record—a time capsule of human civilization now traveling beyond our solar system—underscore his ability to bridge science and humanity.

But here’s where it gets controversial: On March 2, Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, takes the stage. Su, named Time’s 2024 CEO of the Year, has transformed AMD into a leader in high-performance computing and AI. Yet, her success raises a thought-provoking question: As AI advances, how do we ensure it benefits society equitably? Su’s journey from Taiwan to MIT, where she earned three degrees in electrical engineering, is a testament to the power of education and innovation. But as we celebrate her achievements, we must also ask: Are we doing enough to foster the next generation of tech leaders?

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Next up, on March 25, is Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe. Narayen revolutionized the creative industry by shifting Adobe to a cloud-based subscription model, but here’s the kicker: some argue this move made Adobe’s tools less accessible to smaller creators. While Adobe’s AI innovations are democratizing creativity, critics question whether they’re truly leveling the playing field. Narayen’s leadership has driven Adobe to record revenues, but at what cost? This is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

Closing the series on April 30 is Bruce Leak, co-founder of Playground Global, a venture capital firm backing audacious tech founders. Leak’s career—from Apple to WebTV to Playground—is a masterclass in innovation. Yet, here’s the provocative question: As investors pour money into deep tech, are we prioritizing profit over purpose? Leak’s work with startups at the edge of engineering and science is undeniably impressive, but it also raises concerns about the ethical implications of rapid technological advancement.

The Presidential Lecture Series, launched in 2014 by former President Mitch Daniels and continued by President Mung Chiang, has always been about bold ideas and diverse perspectives. This spring’s lineup is no exception. But here’s the real question: As we celebrate the U.S.’s 250th birthday, what lessons can we take from these leaders to shape the next 250 years? Are we fostering innovation responsibly, or are we risking progress for the sake of progress?

All events are free and open to the public, with locations to be announced. Mark your calendars, because this isn’t just a lecture series—it’s a call to think critically, challenge assumptions, and shape the future. What’s your take? Do these leaders inspire you, or do their achievements raise red flags? Let’s hear it in the comments!