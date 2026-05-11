Purdue Escapes with Key Win at Nebraska: OT Thriller and Record-Breaking Three-Pointers (2026)

Imagine watching a basketball game where one team dominates for nearly the entire match, only to see their massive lead slip away in the final moments, forcing overtime. That’s exactly what happened when Purdue faced Nebraska in Lincoln, and it’s a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. But here’s where it gets controversial: Was Purdue’s victory a testament to their resilience, or did Nebraska simply let it slip through their fingers? Let’s dive in.

From the opening tip, Purdue came out firing on all cylinders. They drained four three-pointers before the first media timeout, stifling Nebraska’s offense and racing to a commanding 14-1 lead. The Boilermakers’ dominance on the glass was undeniable, with 10 second-chance points in the first half alone. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff were unstoppable on the boards, out-rebounding Nebraska by a staggering 17. And this is the part most people miss: Purdue’s ability to control the pace and possession count—20 more than Nebraska—proved to be the difference-maker, as Coach Matt Painter later emphasized.

But the game took a dramatic turn in the second half. Nebraska mounted an 18-2 run, slicing Purdue’s 22-point lead to just five with seven minutes left. Clutch three-pointers from CJ Cox and Jack Benter seemed to steady the ship for Purdue, but free throws became their Achilles’ heel. Missed opportunities at the foul line, including a crucial one-and-one by Braden Smith, sent the game into overtime. Here’s the bold question: Could Purdue’s poor free-throw shooting (11-for-20) have cost them the game if not for Oscar Cluff’s heroics?

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In overtime, Cluff’s basket with 5.2 seconds remaining sealed the deal, and a Nebraska turnover ensured Purdue’s 80-77 victory. Cluff’s post-game insight into his chemistry with Fletcher Loyer was a highlight: ‘Once I saw Fletch get stuck, I knew what his first thought was… His first thought was always to go for me, and I was ready.’

Statistically, Purdue’s performance was both record-breaking and puzzling. They attempted a school-record 46 three-pointers, with Loyer’s 17 attempts ranking second in program history. Yet, they only converted 13 of those shots (28.3%). Is this a sign of over-reliance on the three-point shot, or just an off night? Coach Painter remained optimistic, noting, ‘We had a lot of really good looks that didn’t go down, but our guys kept playing hard.’

Looking ahead, Purdue faces Iowa next, a team they defeated 69-61 last month. ‘It’s just the beginning,’ Cluff said. ‘We need to keep it rolling all the way until April.’ But the question remains: Can Purdue clean up their free-throw shooting and three-point consistency to make a deep postseason run?

What do you think? Was Purdue’s win a display of grit, or did Nebraska hand them the victory? And how concerned should Boilermaker fans be about their shooting struggles? Let us know in the comments!