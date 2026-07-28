Punjab Kings' Ownership Battle: Ex-Cricketer Exposes the Franchise's Struggles (2026)

The Ownership Paradox: Why Punjab Kings’ Struggles Reflect a Deeper IPL Dilemma

There’s something oddly fascinating about the Punjab Kings’ journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here’s a franchise that, on paper, should be a powerhouse. They’ve had the star power, the resources, and the fan base. Yet, they’ve consistently underperformed, making the playoffs just three times in 18 years. What gives? Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently shed some light on this enigma, and his insights are more revealing than you might think.

The Ownership Conundrum: When Too Many Cooks Spoil the Broth



One thing that immediately stands out is Pathan’s observation about the franchise’s ownership dynamics. The Punjab Kings are co-owned by a diverse group—actor Preity Zinta, businessmen Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul. While this might seem like a recipe for diverse perspectives, Pathan suggests it’s been a recipe for chaos.

Personally, I think this highlights a broader issue in the IPL: the fine line between ownership involvement and overreach. Pathan’s claim that owners with no cricket background were meddling in team selection is alarming but not entirely surprising. In my opinion, this isn’t just a Punjab Kings problem; it’s a systemic issue in franchise sports. Owners often confuse investment with expertise, and the result is a disjointed decision-making process that hurts the team’s performance.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how it contrasts with franchises like Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings, where ownership interference is minimal, and cricket experts are given free rein. If you take a step back and think about it, the success of these teams isn’t just about money or players—it’s about trust in the system.

Leadership Whiplash: The Captaincy Carousel



Another glaring issue Pathan pointed out is the franchise’s leadership instability. Twelve captains in 18 years? That’s not just a statistic; it’s a symptom of deeper dysfunction. From my perspective, this constant churn sends a clear message to players: no one’s job is safe. And in a high-pressure league like the IPL, insecurity breeds inconsistency.

What many people don’t realize is that leadership stability isn’t just about the captain; it’s about the culture of the team. When players see their leaders being replaced every season, they start playing for survival, not for success. This raises a deeper question: Can a franchise truly thrive when its foundation is built on quicksand?

The Coach-Owner Disconnect: A Tale of Misaligned Priorities



Pathan’s mention of the rift between coaches and owners is another red flag. Coaches, who are often cricket veterans, want to build a team for the long term. Owners, on the other hand, are typically results-driven, demanding instant success. This clash of priorities is a ticking time bomb.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how this disconnect mirrors corporate management styles. In business, short-term gains often trump long-term strategy, and the Punjab Kings seem to have fallen into the same trap. What this really suggests is that the IPL, despite its glitz and glamour, is still grappling with basic governance issues.

The Silver Lining: Is Change on the Horizon?



Pathan did offer a glimmer of hope, noting that things might be improving under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership. But let’s be honest—one good season doesn’t erase years of mismanagement. In my opinion, the Punjab Kings need more than just a new captain; they need a complete overhaul of their ownership philosophy.

If you ask me, the IPL needs to address this ownership paradox head-on. Franchises should be required to appoint cricket experts in key decision-making roles, ensuring that owners’ voices don’t drown out those who actually understand the game.

Final Thoughts: A Cautionary Tale for Franchise Sports



The Punjab Kings’ struggles aren’t just a story about a cricket team; they’re a cautionary tale about the dangers of misaligned ownership. What’s happening in Mohali could happen to any franchise, anywhere in the world. The question is: Will the IPL learn from this, or will it continue to let owners call the shots—literally?

From my perspective, the Punjab Kings’ saga is a reminder that success in sports isn’t just about money or talent. It’s about trust, stability, and a shared vision. Until the franchise—and the league—figures that out, they’ll remain a team with all the potential in the world and none of the results.